Sony Introduces The Xperia PRO 5G Smartphone; More Info at B&H

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Sony Xperia PRO, a new device in the ultra-high-end smartphone category that is solidly positioned to appeal to mobile content creators who are eager to leverage burgeoning 5G mmWave connectivity. With support for this extremely fast cellular network, professionals can maintain quality standards while increasing their ability to be nimble in how quickly they can broadcast, stream, or transfer content shot in the field.

Sony Xperia PRO 5G Smartphone

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1613579-REG/sony_xperia_pro_5g_smartphone.html

Supports 4G/LTE & 5G Sub-6/mmWave

6.5" 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR AMOLED

HDR Monitor via HDMI 360 degree; 5G Antenna with Beamforming

USB-C Tethering from Select Cameras

Three 12MP Rear Cameras (16/24/70mm)

Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform

Endurance Mode Extends 5G mmWave Usage

IP65/68 Water and Dust Resistance

512GB Storage; Up to 1TB microSDXC Slot

To help maintain fast 5G signals, Sony incorporates a 360° beamforming antenna and a low dielectric constant material. This sophisticated engineering helps to home in on nearby signals and ensure that interference from the phone's body is kept to a minimum. A specialized Network Visualizer app allows users to test 5G signal strength and set up shots in the best possible location.

With the inclusion of a Micro-HDMI connector, camera operators can also use the Xperia PRO as a primary monitor on their equipment. Combining the stunning 6.5" 4K HDR AMOLED 21:9 CinemaWide screen with a Creator Mode that provides a BT.2020 color space, DCI-P3 100% color gamut, and calibrated D65 white point, footage can be previewed in true-to-life colors and contrast.

As a high-end smartphone, the Sony Xperia PRO does not cut corners. It delivers high-quality 4K HDR video capture and an array of still options with its triple 12MP camera system (24mm wide-angle, 70mm telephoto, and 16mm ultra-wide lenses). It is both waterproof and dustproof, achieving an IP65/68 rating. It has plenty of storage, with 512GB of internal capacity and the option of increasing that with a microSD up to 1TB. It's fast, sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform, and it provides robust mobile connectivity with support for 4G LTE, dual SIM cards, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1, and more.

