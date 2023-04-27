Sony Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Now Available on HearUSA's Hearing Shop eCommerce Website

The addition of the Sony Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aids to the Hearing Shop online store compliments in-store Hearing Care Professional consultations – expanding accessibility of leading hearing care solutions to a larger client-base than ever before.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving to make hearing care solutions accessible to more clients nationwide and across all levels of hearing loss, HearUSA announced today the addition of Sony Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aids to its online Hearing Shop on the HearUSA website. By adding Sony OTC hearing aids to its online store, in addition to in all HearUSA centers nationwide, the company is further positioned to achieve its goal to change the lives of one million more people with hearing loss by introducing them to the "Sound of the New Age."

The two Sony OTC models now available online at the Hearing Shop – the Sony CRE-C10 and the CRE-E10 – blend comfort and technology to reconnect clients with mild to moderate hearing loss to what matters most [1].

"More than half of US counties lack access to adequate hearing care services – and the greatest disparity exists within counties with lower household incomes and older populations, those in the most need," stated HearUSA President James Gilchrist. "HearUSA is committed to changing this paradigm by impacting one million more lives over the next five years. To do so, we must continue to lead the industry in expanding access to hearing care services across the US – through multiple initiatives, beginning by introducing Sony OTC solutions to our online Hearing Shop, where they'll be accessible from one's home and across the country."

According to Gilchrist, while certain clients require a prescription hearing aid, others can experience the life changing benefits of better hearing with an over-the-counter solution. Some clients will benefit from purchasing their hearing aids in a HearUSA center through consultation with a HearUSA Hearing Care Professional, while others can take a hearing screening and purchase directly online through the Hearing Shop. [2]

"Sony OTC hearing aids broke new ground for the industry, by delivering clients a premium hearing device at a lower price point than ever before," continued Gilchrist. "As the country's leading hearing care provider, we must now ensure that these devices are accessible to everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they live in the U.S. The addition of Sony OTC to our Hearing Shop is a critical step in driving this accessibility, but it's only the start. We look forward to continuing to develop the programs, platforms, and partnerships required to ensure that those in need of hearing health have access to it."

The Hearing Shop, powered by HearUSA, is a leading eCommerce site that offers a range of hearing care solutions, as well as adaptive and assistive hearing products as part of HearUSA's commitment to provide all clients with the highest quality hearing care for everyday life situations.

Featured products include Sony's OTC hearing aids; hearing aid add-ons and accessories; storage and dehumidifying solutions; batteries; cleaning products; alarms and signalers; telephones; headphones and ear plugs; tinnitus maskers; and listening systems. More information and solutions can be found at www.hearingshop.com .

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 360 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news. for more information.

1 Sony | Hearing control app – Use app on smartphone to personalize settings. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require registration.

2 With regard to Sony's Self-fitting OTC Hearing Aids: WARNING: Over-the-counter hearing aids are only for users who are age 18 or older.

