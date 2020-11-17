Sony Releases the New FX6 Digital Cinema Camera; More Info at B&H

The FX6 features selectable frame rates up to 5x slow motion, recording up to 120p in UHD 4K, and up to 240 fps in Super35/1080p mode, and it records up to 4K60 in DCI 4K mode for a variety of high-resolution, creative slow-motion shots. Its electronic ND filter system provides quick and easy variable ND settings to adjust exposure from 1/4 to 1/128 (2 to 7 stops) for creative image control when on the go, and it also features an ISO up to 409,600, offering an enormous light sensitivity range with little to no image noise. Its small size also makes it easily portable as the body is only about 4.5" in width and weighs just under 2 lb, so you can use it on a gimbal rig or drone, or even pack it full of accessories with a long lens and it will still remain light and portable. Sony offers modular options such as a detachable LCD, smart grip, and smart handle for handheld operation that helps handheld capture at any angle. Speaking of the LCD, it measures 3.5" and has a touchscreen so you can make changes to all your settings such as modes, ISO, audio levels, and more with the tap of your finger.

Recording features include massive output of 16-bit RAW format via 12G-SDI, HDMI output, a built-in Wi-Fi module, timecode input/output, and XLR input for professional audio capture. The detachable top handle provides four-channel stereo recording using its two-channel 3-pin XLR inputs, an integrated stereo microphone, and the multi-interface shoe for Sony audio input devices. The body itself also has a single-channel microphone to ensure you have reference audio on your recordings. The camera records video internally using dual media card slots that support both UHS-II SDXC cards and high-speed CFexpress Type A cards that feature write speeds up to 700 MB/s, so you can record high frame-rate imagery without issue.

Other enhancements to the FX6 that go along great with its portability and post-production compatibility are its internal gyro sensor to adjust your monitor view, internal image stabilization to steady any jitter, and clip flagging to provide gyro and other metadata about the clips for post-production and for use with Sony's Catalyst apps. Another feature that will assist your mobile setup is its built-in Wi-Fi remote control from your smartphone or remote controller that allows you to control the focus, iris, zoom, or start/stop of the FX6, making it easier for you to operate your camera when it's mounted on a gimbal stabilizer or mobile rig. Its durable design is made of lightweight magnesium material, it is resistant to dust and moisture, and it dissipates heat efficiently, so it will fit into all types of production environments.

Sony FE C 16-35mm T/3.1 G E-Mount Lens

