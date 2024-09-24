Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release 0.44-Type Full HD OLED Microdisplay with Industry's Smallest Pixels*¹ and Highest Brightness*¹

The ECX350F is an OLED Microdisplay designed for use in augmented reality (AR) glasses, an application which demands a thin, lightweight form factor without compromising visibility. Adopting a novel EL*2 structure and microlenses, the microdisplay enhances pixel light emission despite its diminutive size. This innovation allows for Full HD resolution within a compact 0.44-inch panel while delivering a peak brightness of 10,000 cd/m2 — approximately double that of the conventional model.*3 This new product represents a breakthrough that addresses the longstanding challenge of delivering high brightness with small pixels.

Beyond reducing the size and weight of AR glasses, SSS is committed to enhancing the user experience by supporting high-resolution, exceptionally clear imaging.

*1: Among OLED Microdisplays with three full-color subpixels (red, green, and blue) per pixel. According to SSS research, as of announcement on September 24, 2024. *2: Electro-luminescence. The light-emitting material used in the pixels of OLED Microdisplays. *3: SSS's ECX348E.

Model name Sample shipping date

(planned) Sample price

(excluding tax) ECX350F 0.44-Type Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

OLED Microdisplay October 2024 40,000 yen

Main Features

• Industry-smallest*1 5.1 µm pixels and highest*1 brightness of up to 10,000 cd/m2

Shrinking OLED Microdisplay pixels typically reduces luminous efficiency and limits per-pixel current, hindering the attainment of high brightness.

The new microdisplay product addresses these challenges thanks to a newly developed semiconductor process for fabricating 5.1 µm pixels and microlenses that optimize luminous efficiency at this scale. Additionally, a uniquely designed EL structure strikes the ideal balance between driving voltage and luminous efficiency, delivering both high brightness and small pixels.

Consequently, the ECX350F delivers Full HD resolution with the industry-smallest*1 5.1 µm pixels and exceptional visibility with industry-leading*1 brightness of up to 10,000 cd/m².

• Miniaturization through smaller pixels and narrow bezels

The non-display area (bezel) surrounding the active display area integrates the circuits and wiring required for the display drive. With conventional technology, it was difficult to narrow the bezel due to concerns about reliability as a display device and issues such as poor screen display caused by the required wiring width of the circuit portion. The new product solves these problems by introducing a new circuit design and assembly process, reducing the bezel size on the long side of the display to 1.14mm on both the top and bottom.

By miniaturizing the pixels and narrowing the display bezel, the new microdisplay boasts a short-side size of 7.99 mm, a 24% reduction from the conventional product,*3 while maintaining the pixel count needed for Full HD, thereby enabling AR glasses to be made thinner and lighter.

• Variable black frame function supporting variable input resolution and display position

The new product comes with a variable black frame function that enables it to display video input of any resolution below Full HD at any desired position within the device's active display area.

Generally, in AR glasses, the real space is visible through the black display area, allowing the displayed image to be overlaid on the real space. This function was achieved in the conventional product *3 by generating a video signal for the black display area in the pre-processing side (application processor) and inputting it. However, with the microdisplay device now itself performing this process, it is easy to display images at an arbitrarily set resolution, and this also contributes to low power consumption and low latency for the system.

Key Specifications

Model name ECX350F Display size 0.44 type (11.235 mm diagonal) Resolution (horizontal x vertical) 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Pixel pitch 5.1 µm Maximum frame rate 120 fps Video interface MIPI® DSI Maximum luminance 10,000 cd/m2 (100% duty drive) Contrast 100,000:1 or higher Color gamut sRGB area ratio: 100%

Note: All product and service names that appear in this press release are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

