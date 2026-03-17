Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release 4K Image Sensor for Security Cameras with the Industry's Smallest 1.45 µm LOFIC Pixels

The new sensor uses the newly developed LOFIC pixels to achieve 96 dB high dynamic range imaging at 4K resolution with a single exposure. Building on this, improved low-light performance delivers high-quality imaging with reduced highlight blowout, loss of shadow detail, and noise in both high contrast environments and dark locations compared to conventional products.

The new sensor will expand SSS's lineup of products with both high-resolution and high dynamic range for security camera applications, which require high-precision image recognition in a wide range of indoor and outdoor environments, thereby contributing to a safer and more secure society.

*1 Among CMOS image sensors for security camera applications. According to Sony research (as of announcement on March 17, 2026).

*2 Lateral overflow integration capacitor (LOFIC).

Model name Sample shipment date

(planned) IMX908 1/2.8-type (6.42 mm diagonal)

8.4-effective-megapixel*3CMOS image sensor End of March 2026

*3 Based on the image sensor effective pixel specification method.

Security cameras have been widely used not just for security surveillance, but also in broad applications including monitoring public spaces such as urban areas and other facilities. As AI-based image recognition becomes a standard feature in cameras, the demand for image sensors that can provide stable and high-quality imaging in conditions from bright to dark continues to grow.

The IMX908 employs STARVIS 3™, Sony's proprietary LOFIC pixel technology developed for security cameras. It enables nearly 20x the amount of saturated charge as conventional products*4 and delivers an approximately 27% improvement*4 in low-light performance,*5 which makes for a dynamic range of 96 dB. Not using multiple exposures, the more common method for HDR imaging, this sensor also provides high dynamic range imaging with a single exposure to deliver high-definition images with fewer artifacts,*6 even of scenes with moving subjects. Furthermore, Sony's original pixel design has enabled all these features to be provided at the industry's smallest*1 LOFIC pixel size of 1.45 µm. By offering higher-quality 4K imaging even in high-contrast scenes and dark environments, the new product will contribute to improved recognition accuracy and multifunctionality in security cameras.

*4 Compared to the IMX778 1/2.8-type, 8.45-effective-megapixel image sensor for security cameras.

*5 Based on SNR1s, Sony's proprietary low light image quality index for security camera CMOS image sensors.

*6 Visual anomalies (e.g., unintended patterns and shifted colors) resulting from image processing that were not present in the original scene.

Main Features

Compact design and 4K resolution thanks to the industry's smallest *1 1.45 µm LOFIC pixels

The new sensor is equipped with newly developed LOFIC pixels. The LOFIC structure offers more efficient charge accumulation and voltage conversion than conventional products, contributing to increased sensor saturation charge and improved low-light performance. The structure also enables the industry's smallest *1 1.45 µm single pixels, delivering 4K resolution imaging on a compact 1/2.8-type sensor.





The new sensor is equipped with newly developed LOFIC pixels. The LOFIC structure offers more efficient charge accumulation and voltage conversion than conventional products, contributing to increased sensor saturation charge and improved low-light performance. The structure also enables the industry's smallest 1.45 µm single pixels, delivering 4K resolution imaging on a compact 1/2.8-type sensor. High image quality in high-contrast environments and dark locations made possible by a high dynamic range of 96 dB

By expanding the amount of saturated charge to nearly 20x that of conventional products, *4 the new sensor can accumulate more charge, enabling reduced highlight blowout when shooting under strong light sources. It can also convert voltage from less light, with an approximately 27% improvement in low-light performance *5 compared to conventional, *4 reducing loss of shadow details and suppressing noise when shooting in dark locations. These improvements expand the single exposure dynamic range to 96 dB, enabling high-quality and high-sensitivity imaging even in high-contrast and dark environments.





By expanding the amount of saturated charge to nearly 20x that of conventional products, the new sensor can accumulate more charge, enabling reduced highlight blowout when shooting under strong light sources. It can also convert voltage from less light, with an approximately 27% improvement in low-light performance compared to conventional, reducing loss of shadow details and suppressing noise when shooting in dark locations. These improvements expand the single exposure dynamic range to 96 dB, enabling high-quality and high-sensitivity imaging even in high-contrast and dark environments. High-definition imaging with fewer artifacts thanks to the single exposure method

The new sensor achieves a high dynamic range with the single exposure method. Unlike the multiple exposure method, which composites multiple images captured at different exposure settings, the single exposure method reduces artifacts and supports high‑speed output. This results in stable, high-definition imaging with less outline and color shifting, which tend to hinder AI image recognition, thereby contributing to improved recognition accuracy, even of moving subjects. This product can also support output image data generated with different conversion efficiency levels, offering more flexible options in camera design.

Related Links

IMX908 product page

https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/products/is/security/security/IMX908.html

Sony security camera image sensor technology STARVIS™ information

https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/technology/security/index.html

Key Specifications

Model name IMX908-AQR1 Image size Diagonal 6.42 mm (1/2.8 type) Effective pixels 3,856 (H) × 2,180 (V)

Approx. 8.4 megapixels Unit cell size 1.45 μm (H) × 1.45 μm (V) Frame rate 10bit: 90 fps

12bit: 60 fps Input drive frequency 24 / 27 / 37.125 / 72 / 74.25 MHz Power supply 1.1 / 1.8 / 3.3 V HDR support functions Clear HDR*7 (30 fps, 16bit)

Clear HDR3*7 (30 fps, 16bit)

Hybrid HDR3*7 (30 fps, 12bit)

DOL/12bit 2F 30 fps

DOL/10bit 3F 30 fps SNR1s 0.53 lx Dynamic range 96 dB (Clear HDR3) Output interface MIPI D-PHY 2 / 4 Lane Color filter Bayer Package Ceramic LGA AR coating

Size: 12.0 mm (H) × 9.3 mm (V)

*7 Uses internal compositing.

Note: STARVIS, STARVIS 3, and their logos are the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliated companies.

SOURCE Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation