Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release an Industrial CMOS Image Sensor with Global Shutter for High-Speed Processing and High Pixel Count

The new sensor product is equipped with the Pregius S™ global shutter technology made possible by SSS's original pixel structure, delivering a compact design with minimal noise and high-quality imaging performance. It also employs a new circuit structure that optimizes pixel reading and sensor drive in the A/D converter, making processing approximately four times faster and twice as energy efficient as conventional products.*2

Along with the IMX925, SSS will also release three models with different sensor sizes and frame rates. The expanded product lineup will help make recognition and inspection tasks faster and more precise, improving productivity in the industrial equipment domain, where this kind of superior performance is increasingly in demand.

*1 Based on the image sensor effective pixel specification method.

*2 Compared to SSS's IMX530 1.2-type 24.55-effective-megapixel CMOS image sensor.

Model name Sample shipment date (planned) IMX925 and IMX935 1.2-type (19.3 mm diagonal) 24.55-effective-megapixel*1 stacked CMOS sensors May 2025 IMX926 and IMX936 1/1.1-type (14.0 mm diagonal) 12.41 -effective-megapixel*1 stacked CMOS image sensors May 2025

With factory automation progressing, demand continues to grow for machine vision cameras capable of fast, high-quality imaging for a variety of objects in the industrial equipment domain. By employing a global shutter capable of capturing moving subjects free of distortion together with a proprietary back-illuminated pixel structure, SSS's global-shutter CMOS image sensors deliver superb pixel characteristics, including high sensitivity and saturation capacity. They are mainly being used to recognize and inspect precision components such as electronic devices.

The IMX925 sensor is compact enough to be C mount compatible, the most common mounting standard for machine vision cameras. It has a total of 24.55 effective megapixels*1 and offers a higher frame rate than previous models thanks to the enhanced high-speed signal processing. These features enable increased image capture per unit of time, thereby reducing measurement and inspection process times and helping to save energy. The product is also expected to be useful in advanced inspection processes such as 3D inspections which employ multiple image data.

Main Features

■New circuit structure with optimized sensor drive for high-speed imaging and power saving

The new sensor models employ a new circuit structure that optimizes pixel reading and sensor drive in the A/D converter. Reducing the data output time enables high-speed imaging, so the IMX925 delivers a frame rate of 394 fps, about four times faster than conventional products.*2 Power consumption is also more than twice as efficient as on conventional products.*2 The reduced power consumption and shorter measurement and inspection times will contribute to improved productivity in various applications.

■Global shutter with original pixel structure for high-definition imaging in a compact package

The new products are equipped with SSS's proprietary Pregius S global shutter technology. The back-illuminated pixels and stacked structure enable high sensitivity and saturation capacity on very small, 2.74 µm pixels. This structure delivers 24.55 effective megapixels*1 on the IMX925 in a C-mount-compatible 1.2-type size, delivering a high pixel count in a compact package. This design also ensures that the sensors can capture fast-moving objects free of distortion, which in turn makes the products highly useful in compact, high-definition machine vision cameras that can be easily installed on equipment and manufacturing lines.

■Higher data transmission per lane for higher camera precision and speed

The new products employ SSS's own embedded clock*3 high-speed interface SLVS-EC™, which supports up to 12.5 Gbps/lane. With high-resolution image data transmitted on fewer data lanes than in the past, FPGA options are expanded, supporting the development of high-precision, high-speed cameras.

*3 A transfer method that embeds the clock in the data. There is no need to suppress delay time variance between lanes, resulting in easier board design and faster processing.

Key Specifications

Model name IMX925 IMX935 IMX926 IMX936 Image size Diagonal 19.3mm (Type 1.2） Diagonal 14.0mm (Type 1/1.1） Effective

pixels 5328 × 4608 (H × V) Approx. 24.55 megapixels 4128 × 3008 (H × V) Approx. 12.41 megapixels Unit cell size 2.74µm（H） × 2.74µm（V） Frame rate (all pixels

readout) 8bit: 442 frame/s 10bit: 394 frame/s 12bit: 212 frame/s 8bit: 225 frame/s 10bit: 200 frame/s 12bit: 107 frame/s 8bit: 660 frame/s 10bit: 588 frame/s 12bit: 318 frame/s 8bit: 339 frame/s 10bit: 302 frame/s 12bit: 162 frame/s Input drive

frequency 37.125 MHz / 74.25 MHz Power supply 1.1V, 1.8V, 2.9V, 3.3V Shutter mode Global Shutter Output SLVS-EC 8×2/6×2/4×2 Lane 8/6/4/2/1 Lane SLVS-EC 8/6/4/2/1 Lane SLVS-EC 8×2/6×2/4×2 Lane 8/6/4/2/1 Lane SLVS-EC 8/6/4/2/1 Lane Filter Monochrome /Bayer Monochrome /Bayer Monochrome /Bayer Monochrome /Bayer Package Ceramic Package（LGA） 24.5 mm × 21.4 mm (H × V)

Note: Pregius S, SLVS-EC, and their logos are the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliated companies.

