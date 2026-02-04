Sony's Breakthrough Audio, Imaging and Sports Technologies Raise the Bar for the NFL's Super Bowl LX in San Francisco

The upcoming Super Bowl will be the first that is played utilizing Sony's NFL Coach's Headsets, which debuted at the start of the 2025 season. Inspired by Sony's industry-leading 1000X headphone series and designed to optimize sound quality and maximize durability, comfort and clarity, the headsets have supported coaches and staff across all 32 teams with consistent reliability in high-noise, high-pressure environments in all types of weather conditions. At Super Bowl LX, they will carry the strategic communication that guides the game's most critical moments.

As is typical each year, Sony's imaging technology will play a major role in capturing and sharing all the action from Super Bowl LX across both video and still photography. In total, more than 175 Sony cameras will be on and around the field on game day including a number of HDC cameras for broadcast and high-frame rate capture plus many Alpha™ camera bodies such as the acclaimed Alpha 1 II and Alpha 9 III models, and E-mount lenses including G Master™.

Sony's Hawk-Eye technology, the NFL Virtual Measurement system, will also be used for the first time in a Super Bowl. The system provides a consistent and efficient Line to Gain measurement result once the ball is spotted on the field. Sony's Hawk-Eye video and replay technology will also be used to support officiating and video reviews on all eligible plays.

"Technology plays a central role in how the NFL continues to evolve the game," said Aaron Amendolia, Deputy CIO of the NFL. "Sony's integrated systems, whether officiating data or sideline communication, help us deliver a faster, clearer, and more consistent experience on our biggest stage."

"Our partnership with the NFL is built on a shared commitment to innovation," said Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. "This year's Super Bowl reflects how Sony technologies work together through data, communication, and imaging to support every moment of the game, from the field to the broadcast to the fan experience."

"As the biggest game and the most-watched show of the year, the Super Bowl production requires tools we can trust," said Ken Goss, NBC Sports EVP of Studio and Remote Operations. "Working with Sony allows us to flawlessly deliver every angle, replay and on-field moment to viewers watching around the world."

Imaging Innovation

NBC Sports will deploy Sony's cameras and lenses across its Super Bowl LX broadcast footprint, supporting everything from primary game coverage to specialty capture, Skycam solutions, and on‑field features. Sony's imaging systems will help provide NBC the clarity, speed, and reliability required to deliver the most‑watched live broadcast in the United States.

Sony's imaging technology will also play a major role supporting in-venue production teams, and sideline photographers including The Associated Press and the NFL's in-house photography and media teams. From the shallow cinematic depth of field looks to high frame rate capture and wireless mobility, Sony's cameras and lenses will support the visual storytelling that ensures Super Bowl LX lives far beyond game day.

New Sports Technology

In addition to Virtual Measurement and officiating replay and video support mentioned above, this year's Super Bowl will feature the first fully integrated optical player and ball tracking environment powered by Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations. Sony's Hawk-Eye SkeleTRACK system tracks 29-points on each player and 3D ball tracking. The SkeleTRACK system, in combination with Zebra Technologies' RFID wearables, together provides a player tracking system that enhances the league's ability to analyze on-field movement and ball position with greater clarity and consistency.

Full List of Products and Tech

Below is a cumulative, high-level outline of all the Sony cameras and related technologies that are being used to cover Super Bowl LX.

NBC:

37 Sony HDC-Series System Cameras: 35x Sony HDC-5500 2x Sony HDC-4300

18 Sony HDC-Series POV Cameras: 6x Sony HDC-P50A (4x 4K) 11x Sony HDC-P50 1x Sony HDC-P31

5 Cinema Cameras: 3x Sony PXW-FX9 2x Sony PMW-F55

2 Sony PTZ Cameras: 1x Sony ILME-FR7 1x Sony BRC-AM7

3 Aerial/ Specialty Cameras 2x Sony ILX-LR1 1x Sony HDC-P50



Funicular Goats Halftime Show Production:

11 Sony VENICE 2 Digital Cinema Cameras

3 Sony BURANO Digital Cinema Cameras

1 Sony FR7 Cinema Line PTZ Camera

In‑Venue Imaging at Levi's Stadium

10 Sony UHD cameras, including the HDC-3500 (hard positions), HDC-5500 (HFR), HDC-3500 (RF wireless) and ILME-FX3A (RF shallow depth of field) with Sony's E-mount lenses sideline & photography Support





The Associated Press: 55 Sony camera bodies, 80 lenses, 15 PDT-FP1 Portable data transmitters





NFL Focus Photography Team: 8 Sony's cameras, 20 lenses





Sony Imaging PRO Support:

45 Sony full frame mirrorless cameras



90 E-mount lenses



12 PDT-FP1 Portable data transmitters



PXW-Z200 camcorders

Pre‑Loan Program: Estimated 10 bodies and 15 lenses shipped in advance

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution, and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

