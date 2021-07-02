SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA, the creator of a global data pooling and knowledge sharing platform that advances data-driven medicine, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has applied to list its ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SOPH."

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen and Credit Suisse will act as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. There is no intention to publicly offer, solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, these securities, or invest in securities of SOPHiA GENETICS SA, such as the ordinary shares, in, into or from Switzerland and these securities will not be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange or on any other exchange or regulated trading venue in Switzerland. The ordinary shares may not be publicly offered, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), except under an exemption from the prospectus requirements under the FinSA. No application has or will be made to admit the ordinary shares to trading on any trading venue (exchange or multilateral trading facility) in Switzerland. Neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to these securities, such as the ordinary shares, constitutes or will constitute a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the ordinary shares constitutes a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the ordinary shares may be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available in Switzerland in a manner which would require the publication of a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 750 hospital, laboratory and biopharma institutions globally.

