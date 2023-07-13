SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Gruppo Centro Servizi Medici (CSM) is Live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform

CSM is using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to expand its next-generation sequencing (NGS) offerings

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced Gruppo Centro Servizi Medici (CSM), one of the largest centralized laboratories in Italy, is live on SOPHiA GENETICS technology. CSM has implemented the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to help expand its current next-generation sequencing (NGS) offerings and advance its research of hereditary cancer and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD).

CSM, which is a consortium that brings together numerous laboratories throughout Sicily, conducts more than one million exams each year and offers roughly 1,500 different types of tests to best serve the population of Italy. With the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, CSM will enhance its NGS offerings, providing specialized testing that furthers its ability to detect and categorize various hereditary cancers and aid clinical researchers in identifying genomic profiles that may be more receptive to certain therapies.

The volume of data that results from NGS can be robust and complex to analyze. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is a cloud-based platform that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) with patented technologies to analyze and interpret NGS data. In addition, the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will aid CSM in creating a more efficient bioinformatics workflow. Collectively, the SOPHiA GENETICS technology has been designed to make it easier for customers like CSM to combine speed and accuracy when processing NGS tests, which is imperative when analyzing hereditary cancers and identifying HRD-positive tumors. 

With the SOPHiA GENETICS technology, CSM will have in-house ownership of their genomic databases shared across their access points. This, combined with faster interpretation of data, is expected to increase the speed at which CSM delivers results. 

"It is our goal to democratize data-driven medicine, and the enhanced testing offered by CSM will help enable that in Italy," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "By using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, CSM will have unified data across all access points, increasing the ease with which these sites can share data, communicate and deliver genomic analyses."

