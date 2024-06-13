SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Kepler Uniklinikum is Live on SOPHiA DDM™ Platform

The Hospital will use SOPHiA DDM™ to enhance its testing and research of blood cancers

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Kepler Uniklinikum, Austria's second largest hospital, is live on SOPHiA GENETICS' platform. The hospital will use the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to advance its next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing and diagnostics of blood-related cancers.

Kepler Uniklinikum, which has 1,800 beds, is the central healthcare provider for Upper Austria. The hospital will implement the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform across its medical and chemical laboratory locations to deepen its in-house NGS testing capabilities and expand its offerings to its patients, specifically for those faced with blood cancers and disorders.

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in Austria, with about 42,000 people diagnosed with cancer each year.1 Additionally, on a global scale, blood cancers are the fifth most common type of cancer in the world.2 Advances in diagnostics and treatment of blood cancers depend on timely, cost-effective, and reliable sequencing data. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform uses NGS to target key variants from FFPE, blood, or bone marrow samples, helping lead to fast and accurate detection of variants associated with the disease. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is specifically designed to compute a wide array of genomic variants and continually hones its machine learning algorithms to detect genomic variants associated with rare and challenging cases.

"Kepler Uniklinikum's implementation of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will help progress the use of data-driven medicine throughout Austria by ensuring their patients receive the most advanced and accurate testing," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "This testing will not only help the local population but will provide valuable insights and data to support others using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform around the world."

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform delivers results that are nearly 100 percent reproducible to provide consistent inter- and intra-run results, ensuring stable and trustworthy sequencing data.

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on LinkedIn.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA DDM™ for Lymphoid Malignancies is available as a CE-IVD product for In Vitro Diagnostic Use in Europe and Turkey. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

