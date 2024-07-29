SOPHiA GENETICS Announces L'hôpital Universitaire Avicenne is Live on SOPHiA DDM™

The hospital will use the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to enhance its testing and research of blood cancers

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that L'hôpital Universitaire Avicenne is implementing the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. The hospital, located in Bobigny, France, will use the platform to advance its testing and research of blood-related cancers and disorders.

L'hôpital Avicenne, which serves approximately 500,000 patients annually across all areas of care, is a clinical, research, and teaching hospital, known for its expertise in oncology. L'hôpital Avicenne's clinical hematology department treats various hematological malignancies via 25 in-patient beds and outpatient care.

"As a research and teaching hospital, as well as a clinical center of excellence, it is our goal to offer all of our patients advanced and personalized care," said Grégory Lazarian, PhD, Medical Biologist L'Hôpital Avicenne. "By implementing the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform we will be able to expand our lymphoid testing, which will advance research and treatment planning for blood disorders and cancers."

Blood cancers are the fifth most common type of cancer in the world with roughly 1.3 million new cases reported annually.1 Advances in the study of blood cancers, as with many other cancers, depend on timely, cost-effective, and reliable sequencing strategies as well as high-quality and reproducible data. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) to target key variants from FFPE, blood, or bone marrow samples helping lead to better detection of variants associated with the disease. SOPHiA DDM™ is specifically designed to compute a wide array of genomic variants and continually hone machine learning algorithms to detect genomic variants associated with rare and challenging cases.

"At SOPHiA GENETICS we are passionate about accelerating and expanding the use of precision medicine. This is made possible by our AI-based technology that facilitates fast and accurate analysis of key data and helps draw relevant insights for researchers and clinicians to support them in making data-driven decisions," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "L'hôpital Avicenne, like many of our customers, is focused on delivering the most accurate and advanced care to each patient, and we are confident the implementation of our SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will support them in this commitment."

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform delivers results that are nearly 100 percent2 reproducible to provide consistent inter- and intra-run results, ensuring stable and trustworthy sequencing data. For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on LinkedIn .

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

1 https://www.worldwidecancerresearch.org/news-opinion/2022/september/blood-cancer-everything-you-need-to-know/

2 99.3% observed

