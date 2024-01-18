SOPHiA GENETICS Enhances RareCyte Precision Biology Services Portfolio

RareCyte will use the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to support its oncology testing panel

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that RareCyte Inc., a precision biology company based in Seattle, Washington, is live on SOPHiA GENETICS. RareCyte has implemented the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to complement its Precision Biology Services portfolio.

RareCyte is an innovative precision biology company that develops technologies and end-to-end integrated platforms to support the advancement of oncology, immuno-oncology, maternal-fetal health, and cell and gene therapy. The company will use SOPHiA GENETICS to provide DNA sequencing of circulating tumor cells and cell-free DNA for testing of cancer patients.

"Our team is passionate about increasing the use of precision medicine around the world, and we are pleased to be working with RareCyte, a company that is passionate about that as well," said John Carey, Managing Director, NORAM, SOPHiA GENETICS. "The pairing of our SOPHiA DDM™ Platform with RareCyte's existing advanced solutions will enhance its offerings, specifically with Liquid Biopsy testing, and further RareCyte's Precision Biology Services portfolio."

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is a next-generation-sequencing (NGS)-based application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to efficiently analyze and interpret raw NGS data for researchers. SOPHiA GENETICS technology supports better and faster data-driven decision-making for researchers by providing consistent and accurate interpretation of clinically significant biomarkers.

By integrating the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform for bioinformatics support, RareCyte will enhance their workflow with dedicated filtering features and a rich knowledge base to identify variants of interest to provide researchers with highly accurate analytics and insights within hours.

With the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, RareCyte will retain ownership of its complete database and will have access to reproducible data to help accelerate clinical studies in the oncology space. The SOPHiA GENETICS technology will help RareCyte's team of scientists and engineers as they continue to develop next-generation products and services that advance precision medicine and biomedical research.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

