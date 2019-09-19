SOPHiA GENETICS Expands Executive Team with a Chief Marketing Officer and New Chief Information Officer

"Gaëtan and Sergei's arrivals show our continued efforts to democratize Data-Driven Medicine worldwide. They both share our vision and perfectly understand the next opportunities they will help achieve," affirmed Jurgi Camblong, CEO and co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS.

Gaëtan Fraikin brings unmatched experience building and launching diagnostic and medical device brands. He has worked with hundreds of clients including Illumina, 23andMe, Grail, Genentech, Merck, Amgen, Invitae, Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp while driving his own branding and advertising agency Audacity. More recently, he led global marketing and branding at Illumina and Roche Sequencing, where he successfully helped launch flagship products NovaSeq and Harmony NIPT.

"SOPHiA is building the future of diagnostics and healthcare in cancer and rare diseases. Their unique approach relies on pulling from multiple sources of data, starting with genomics, adding radiomics and others in the future, to build multi-dimensional models of disease," said Fraikin. "SOPHiA also leverages the power of global collaboration through its fast-growing network of 1,000+ partners. I am thrilled to be joining this journey and to help accelerate the realization of this vision and impact the lives of millions worldwide."

Dr. Sergei Yakneen has proven himself as an accomplished scientific researcher, technologist and leader. He led the technical working group of the world's largest international cancer genome analysis project, the Pan Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes, and devised new distributed computing methods for analysis of genomic data at scale. He has managed technology teams of various sizes, from small startups to global tech giants. He launched Amazon.com's first software engineering organization in the Toronto area.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the SOPHiA GENETICS team as CIO and to take an already excellent product to the next level. We will continue to build upon the great work that's been produced over the years, and further deliver the positive impact of our global approach throughout the community!" said Yakneen.

Sergei is taking over the role of CIO previously held by Adam Molyneaux who had a dual role of CIO and Chief Architect. Going forward, Adam will fully dedicate his expertise to continue grow and scale the SOPHiA Platform, as Chief Architect.

