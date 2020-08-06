SOPHiA GENETICS’ First Multimodal Approach to Predict COVID-19 Disease Evolution

This advancement goes beyond genomics, analyzing a wider spectrum of data to support researchers' efforts to understand and fight the disease. SOPHiA's unique multimodal approach aims to support containment efforts globally by demonstrating immediate benefits for community contact tracing and essential viral monitoring research. This important analysis can support paths to new protective measures and outbreak protocols around the world.

Detecting the disease and predicting its course and outcomes both continue to be major challenges for optimal COVID-19 management. There are a number of variables that can be linked to the likely disease evolution including viral strain, host genetic response factors, and clinical management of cases. By harnessing a combination of these data sources, SOPHiA GENETICS uncovers new actionable knowledge.

As part of the multimodal approach, SOPHiA GENETICS has built an AI-powered solution to conduct full-genome analysis of SARS-CoV-2. It can compare insights from the viral genomic data with human "host" genetic information. In addition, the new SOPHiA Radiomics for COVID-19 offers a CT-based automated workflow for whole-lung segmentation and disease quantification. With an easy to use interface, radiomic features are extracted from lung abnormalities and well-aerated areas. Our unique machine learning is applied to more easily discover abnormalities predictive of disease evolution and leverage upon multimodal research data sets.

"Controlling this virus means understanding it at new levels that go beyond simple testing. The evolution of the disease must be predicted in order to create containment measures. We can do this by building a world map of longitudinal tracking, beginning with highly accurate and reliable virus data, further powered by radiomic data," said Jurgi Camblong, SOPHiA GENETICS' Founder and CEO. "The global SOPHiA community of 1,000 plus hospitals builds upon these efforts in real time to help researchers gain medical knowledge related to COVID-19."

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of new-generation health data for cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 management, the universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding community of over 1,000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing, fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies".

More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, follow @SOPHiAGENETICS on Twitter.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only in the United States and not for use in diagnosis. The information included has been prepared for and is intended for viewing by a global audience. Information about products which may or may not be available in different countries and if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please consult local sales representatives.

USA Media Contact

Don Granese

[email protected]

Tel: +1 617 955 7271

Global Media contact

Sophie Reymond

[email protected]

Tel: +41 79 784 63 76

SOURCE Sophia Genetics