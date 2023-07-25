SOPHiA GENETICS to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 on August 8, 2023

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. On that day, SOPHiA GENETICS will host a conference call to discuss its financial results as well as business outlook beginning at 8:00 a.m. (08:00) EDT / 2:00 p.m. (14:00) CEST.

The call will be webcast live on the SOPHiA GENETICS Investor Relations website. Additionally, a replay will be available on the website after its completion.

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers. 

