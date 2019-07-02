SOPHiA GENETICS Welcomes Troy Cox to Its Board of Directors

A precision medicine pioneer, Troy Cox's commitment to improve the lives of patients at Foundation Medicine (FMI) was recognized by the acquisition of the company by Roche in 2018. Prior to FMI, he served as Senior Vice President and Officer at Genentech, where he led US BioOncology for a period of unprecedented growth, participating in the launch of nearly half of the products from the world's oncology leader. Earlier on, Mr. Cox held executive and senior positions with broad accountabilities and achievements for numerous companies in healthcare, including UCB BioPharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Aventis, and Schering-Plough.

"We warmly welcome Troy Cox to the SOPHiA GENETICS team," said Jurgi Camblong, CEO and co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS. "His extensive experience and past achievements bring significant added expertise to our Board. Troy shares the vision of SOPHiA of a decentralized approach to Data-Driven Medicine, fostering a sustainable and inclusive healthcare system where patients can be diagnosed and treated with the highest quality of care wherever they live."

"I am proud to serve on the Board of such an innovative company, uniquely positioned to leverage the benefits of Data-Driven Medicine to make a difference in patients' lives worldwide. This spirit drove me my entire career, and I'm happy to be able to pursue this mission in a truly inclusive and sustainable manner with SOPHiA GENETICS," said Troy Cox.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

Leader in Data-Driven Medicine, SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company that developed SOPHiA, an advanced AI technology helping healthcare professionals make sense of the large amount of clinical data. SOPHiA GENETICS is democratizing Data-Driven Medicine by enabling the rapid adoption of genomic and radiomic analysis worldwide, turning data into actionable insights, and sharing knowledge through its community of over 970 healthcare institutions in 81 countries in a sustainable and inclusive way. The company's achievements and innovative approach is recognized by the MIT Technology Review "50 Smartest Companies".

