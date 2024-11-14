Sophia Khawly Named Barton Associates' 2024 Locum Tenens Nurse Practitioner of the Year

Family practice NP demonstrates dedication to serving rural communities, educating other NPs

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, a leading locum tenens staffing and recruiting company in the United States with nine offices nationwide, announced that family practice nurse practitioner (NP) Sophia Khawly, MSN, ARNP, FNP-BC, has been named the company's 2024 Locum Tenens Nurse Practitioner of the Year. This inaugural award, presented annually during National Nurse Practitioner Week (Nov. 10–16), recognizes one NP who has shown extraordinary volunteerism and commitment to their profession and the well-being of their patients.

Sophia Khawly, MSN, ARNP, FNP-BC, Barton Associates' 2024 Locum Tenens Nurse Practitioner of the Year.
Khawly is based in Miami, Florida but takes locum tenens assignments across the United States, traveling to rural areas and serving diverse and geriatric patient populations in California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington.

In addition to working as a locum tenens NP, Khawly runs TravelingNP.com, a blog on which she chronicles her experiences working as a traveling healthcare professional, answers questions from readers, and provides helpful financial and lifestyle advice for other locum tenens professionals. She also volunteers with Hope for Haiti's Children, a charity that provides medical assistance and educational opportunities to disadvantaged Haitian children.

"It's awesome—I've been doing locum tenens for nine years, and I can't imagine going back to a full-time, permanent job ever," Khawly said about being named Barton's 2024 Locum Tenens Nurse Practitioner of the Year. "It's nice to be recognized by a really large organization in the locum tenens world. I've not only contributed by working as a locum tenens NP, but I've tried to mentor other NPs, and I also try to be active in the community by volunteering."

Khawly will receive a $2,500 award for herself, along with an additional $2,500 donation made in her name to a charity of her choice. She has chosen Hope for Haiti's Children as her charitable organization and currently serves on its Board of Directors.

Read more about Khawly's work on Barton's website.

About Barton Associates
Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is a leading national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com.

SOURCE Barton Associates

