Sophie & Madigan's Playground Celebrates Madigan's 16th Birthday with the Sweet & Snuggly Pajama Drive

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie & Madigan's Playground invites the community to join in celebrating Madigan Lillard's 16th birthday by spreading warmth, kindness, and comfort through the Sweet & Snuggly Pajama Drive.

Sophie & Madigan's pajama drive

Created in honor of Madigan's Sweet 16 and inspired by her love of her family's yearly holiday pajama party, this special event invites families, schools, and businesses to join the #SnuggleSquad and help keep local children warm and cozy this holiday season. Through this effort, Sophie & Madigan's Playground continues its mission to honor the memory and spirit of Sophie and Madigan Lillard by creating spaces and opportunities for families to play, learn, and create lifelong memories together.

How to Help

Now through December 7 2025, community members can drop off new pajamas, blankets, and stuffed animals at several participating collection sites throughout Frederick County. These donations will be distributed to local children and families during the Sweet & Snuggly Birthday Bash on December 14, 2025 — a day filled with celebration, comfort, and community connection.

To view the full list of collection locations or make an online contribution, visit:

https://sophieandmadigansplayground.com/pj-drive/

Get Involved

Local businesses, organizations, and schools are encouraged to become official Snuggle Squad Partners by hosting a pajama drive, sponsoring the birthday bash event, or joining the distribution event with free resources for the attendees.

Our Mission

To honor the lives of Sophie and Madigan Lillard by building a memorial playground and providing opportunities for children and their families to play, learn, and create lifelong memories together, and in ways that reflect the beautiful personalities and spirits of Sophie and Madigan.

