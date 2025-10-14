Sophie and Madigan's Playground Shares Imagination Movers to Feature Local Child, Madigan Lillard, on Latest Halloween Single

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved family music group Imagination Movers are honoring the memory of Frederick's own Madigan Lillard by featuring her on the cover of their newly re-released Halloween single, "Dance Like It's Halloween."

Madigan and her sister, Sophie, tragically passed away in 2013 when their family's home caught fire. In the wake of that unimaginable loss, the Lillard family created Sophie & Madigan's Playground, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families of all abilities play, learn, and create together.

The mission of Sophie & Madigan's Playground is to honor the lives of Sophie and Madigan Lillard by building a memorial playground and providing opportunities for children and their families to play, learn, and create lifelong memories together — in ways that reflect the beautiful personalities and spirits of these two sisters.

The Imagination Movers have been longtime supporters of the Lillard family and their mission. Their friendship began when the band helped launch the first Kidstock benefit concert — an event designed to bring families together through music, laughter, and creativity while raising funds for the inclusive playground built in the girls' memory.

Now, more than a decade later, the Movers continue to stand beside the Lillards, helping to keep Sophie and Madigan's joyful spirits alive.

"We feel overwhelmingly grateful for the support of these beautifully genuine and kind humans," said Christine Lillard, mother of Sophie and Madigan. "They continue to support our mission and honor our girls in ways that mean the world to us. Thank you for helping us celebrate our baby and all of her Halloween-loving silliness — she's doing a happy dance for sure."

The Lillard family hopes that every time listeners hear "Dance Like It's Halloween," they're reminded of the joy, imagination, and kindness that Sophie and Madigan shared so freely with the world.

For more information about Sophie & Madigan's Playground, visit www.sophieandmadigansplayground.com.

Our Mission

SOURCE Sophie and Madigan's Playground