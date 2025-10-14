Sophie and Madigan's Playground Shares Imagination Movers to Feature Local Child, Madigan Lillard, on Latest Halloween Single

News provided by

Sophie and Madigan's Playground

Oct 14, 2025, 11:00 ET

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved family music group Imagination Movers are honoring the memory of Frederick's own Madigan Lillard by featuring her on the cover of their newly re-released Halloween single, "Dance Like It's Halloween."

Madigan and her sister, Sophie, tragically passed away in 2013 when their family's home caught fire. In the wake of that unimaginable loss, the Lillard family created Sophie & Madigan's Playground, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families of all abilities play, learn, and create together.

The mission of Sophie & Madigan's Playground is to honor the lives of Sophie and Madigan Lillard by building a memorial playground and providing opportunities for children and their families to play, learn, and create lifelong memories together — in ways that reflect the beautiful personalities and spirits of these two sisters.

The Imagination Movers have been longtime supporters of the Lillard family and their mission. Their friendship began when the band helped launch the first Kidstock benefit concert — an event designed to bring families together through music, laughter, and creativity while raising funds for the inclusive playground built in the girls' memory.

Now, more than a decade later, the Movers continue to stand beside the Lillards, helping to keep Sophie and Madigan's joyful spirits alive.

"We feel overwhelmingly grateful for the support of these beautifully genuine and kind humans," said Christine Lillard, mother of Sophie and Madigan. "They continue to support our mission and honor our girls in ways that mean the world to us. Thank you for helping us celebrate our baby and all of her Halloween-loving silliness — she's doing a happy dance for sure."

The Lillard family hopes that every time listeners hear "Dance Like It's Halloween," they're reminded of the joy, imagination, and kindness that Sophie and Madigan shared so freely with the world.

For more information about Sophie & Madigan's Playground, visit www.sophieandmadigansplayground.com.

Our Mission 
To honor the lives of Sophie and Madigan Lillard by building a memorial playground and providing opportunities for children and their families to play, learn, and create lifelong memories together, and in ways that reflect the beautiful personalities and spirits of these two sisters.

SOURCE Sophie and Madigan's Playground

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

William E. Cross Foundation Contributes $4,000 to Sophie and Madigan's Playground, Bringing Total Support to $59,000 Since 2013

William E. Cross Foundation Contributes $4,000 to Sophie and Madigan's Playground, Bringing Total Support to $59,000 Since 2013

Sophie and Madigan's Playground is honored to announce a generous $4,000 donation from the William E. Cross Foundation. This gift continues a...

Kiddie Academy of Urbana Raises $4,000 to Support Sophie and Madigan's Playground

Sophie and Madigan's Playground is proud to announce that Kiddie Academy of Urbana and its families recently hosted a fundraiser and auction that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Music

Music

Entertainment

Entertainment

Children

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics