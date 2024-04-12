Sopra Steria establishes itself in Canada

PARIS, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the tech industry, announces its establishment in Canada. Sopra Steria aims to better support the needs of its aerospace clients already established there by expanding the presence of its Aeroline vertical teams.

"The establishment of a Sopra Steria subsidiary in Canada marks a significant milestone in the development of our Aeroline vertical. Already a market leader in Europe, we support globally renowned industrial players. To be closer to their operations, we are now establishing ourselves in Canada," comments Youssoupha Diop, head of Sopra Steria's Aeroline activities in Canada.

Sopra Steria's presence through its Aeroline vertical is organised around two locations in Montreal and Toronto. This is complemented by the presence of CS Group, a Sopra Steria subsidiary specialised in critical systems management including aerospace, located in Ville Saint-Laurent in Canada and East Hartford in the United States.

The Canadian Aeroline teams are already collaborating with CS Group Canada and Sopra Steria's Infrastructures & Security Services (I2S) vertical teams. They can also leverage the company's capabilities in Europe and India.

Sopra Steria - a recognised expertise in aerospace

Sopra Steria's Aeroline vertical, dedicated to aerospace clients, is a well-known player in the sector. Already firmly established in Europe and India, it offers the aerospace ecosystem a comprehensive range of digital services to support the digitalisation needs of engineering, manufacturing, service and maintenance activities, and air traffic management.

More than 180 experts are dedicated to the challenges of the North American aerospace industry. Within 5 years, Sopra Steria aims to have a workforce of 500 employees in Canada.

"We were eager to begin this new phase of our journey. This expansion into Canada directly meets the proximity needs of our clients and our strategy. As this territory is key in aerospace, it was essential for us to be represented here," comments Xavier Pecquet, Member of the Executive Committee and head of Sopra Steria's Aeroline vertical.

Click here to read more

Contact: Aurélien Flaugnatti, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sopra Steria