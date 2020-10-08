Sore Ears Rejoice: Introducing Comply™ Foam Tips 2.0 Compatible with Apple™ AirPods™ Pro

OAKDALE, Minn., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing Components today announces Comply™ Foam Tips 2.0 Compatible with Apple™ AirPods™ Pro, a new memory foam ear tip that optimizes performance, provides all-day comfort and a secure in-ear fit.

Super-soft memory foam conforms to users' ears for a custom fit that provides all-day comfort and holds earbuds in place during any activity. This memory foam creates a tight seal that changes with the dynamic ear canal to block out distractions and enhance the Active Noise Cancelling feature of Airpods Pro.

Comply Foam Tips 2.0 are engineered with improved foam-core adhesion, precision attachment channels to click onto the device just like stock tips, and a mesh protector to keep the device free of dust and debris. And they're designed to fit in the charging case without interference.

"Comply™ Foam Tips are a big win for Airpods Pro users," says Chris Hudson, President at Comply. "The silicone tips that come in the Airpods box are uncomfortable when you're on extended calls, have a long commute, or are simply trying to enjoy some music. And who hasn't had an earbud unexpectedly pop out? Our memory foam tips fit securely in your ear and are comfortable all day. In fact, there are times when I forget I'm wearing earbuds."

Comply™ Foam Tips 2.0 are available now for $24.99 for a 3-pair package. For more information Comply™ Foam Tips 2.0 Compatible with Apple™ AirPods™ Pro, visit https://www.complyfoam.com/products/app-comply-foam-tips-compatible-with-airpods-pro/

About Hearing Components: Hearing Components manufactures COMPLY™ Brand premium memory foam earphone tips that conform to the dynamic nature of the ear canal, providing a universal custom fit. With more than 30 years of experience understanding how people hear sound, advanced knowledge in material science, and comfort-focused expertise, Hearing Components continues to protect hearing and transform the listening experience.

