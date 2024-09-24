Sorenson Appoints Wendy Adams as Chief Relationship Officer

Adams' extensive experience in Deaf community uniquely qualifies her for new role

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sorenson, the world's leading provider of communication tools for Deaf, DeafBlind, and hard-of-hearing people, announced the appointment of 15-year Sorenson employee Wendy Adams as Chief Relationship Officer (CRO), a critical role that will define the long-term impact of the quality and delivery of services to Sorenson's communities.

"We welcome Wendy to the executive suite," noted Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson, the language services company that revolutionized communication between Deaf and hearing people 20 years ago with the introduction of the first innovative videophone designed for Deaf people. "Wendy's perspective, depth of experience, and proven track record within local, national, and now international communities and her passionate advocacy for communication accessibility and the advancement of Deaf people everywhere is impressive," Rodriguez said.

Adams' years of extensive, first-hand advocacy and leadership in the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities will inform her relationship management strategies, focusing on customer satisfaction, retention, and advocacy. She will also work closely with external stakeholders, including government agencies, consumer and advocacy groups, and industry partners. She aims to drive change, all while supporting Sorenson's mission of connecting people beyond words and languages.

"I am so pleased to continue my advocacy work with Sorenson," said Adams, who most recently served as Sorenson Vice President of Policy and Advocacy. "I look forward to helping shape the future of Sorenson, to be sure we continue to deliver the excellent services our customers have come to expect."

Adams began her work with Sorenson in 2009 when she was named Sorenson Director of Interpreting Services in Chicago. Nine years later, Adams advanced to Interpreting Services Regional Manager for Sorenson's Eastern region. In 2019, she began leading the Deaf Employee Resources Group (ERG). She has been a member of the company's Diversity Equity Inclusion Accessibility (DEIA) Council since 2021. Two years ago, she was promoted to Sorenson Senior Design Consultant.

In addition to advancing DEIA in all aspects of her personal and professional life, as a Deaf woman, Adams brings to other people and organizations insight about cultural sensitivity, language mentoring, Deaf interpreting, communication best practices, and educational interpreting. She also conducts workshops and webinars and volunteers with several organizations.

"Wendy's understanding of Sorenson products and services – and the needs of the people who use them – uniquely qualifies her to lead corporate efforts to seek mutual collaboration and understanding between diverse communities," Rodriguez added. "She is the right person for the job right now."

View in ASL. Read in Spanish.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world's leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all. We provide call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the 140 million conversations we facilitate annually— Sorenson fosters inclusive workplaces and job creation through communication accessibility and saves lives through interpreted emergency and health services. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives LLC's Project Black Fund®, which aims to scale sustainable minority-owned businesses to serve as leading vendors to Fortune 500 companies, and we strive to manage and minimize our environmental impact. To learn more about our responsible business practices and efforts to advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

