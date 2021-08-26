Sormé Treatment Cosmetics Reveals Product Relaunch With CVS Drugstores

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sormé announces the relaunch of its product line within drugstores conforming as a cosmetics brand that approaches makeup from a skincare point of view, aiming towards consumers of newer generations that are more knowledgeable of quality ingredients and mindful of what is being used on their skin.

For more than 20 years, Sormé has worked on perfecting their makeup line by teaming up with leading formulators and professional makeup artists from around the world to ensure a noteworthy composition of the foremost anti-aging technologies and traditional beauty insights compacted into every product. Clinically proven age-reversing peptides are infused with healing vitamins, pure minerals, antioxidants, and active plant botanicals to help nourish and protect the skin while enhancing the consumer's natural beauty. This combination of superior ingredients and high-definition pigments mixed with skincare additives are the basis to the creation of Sormé's professional grade cosmetics brand.

Founded by Morad Amirieh, his interest in the retail beauty industry began from his father who was a beauty distributor, which inspired him to ultimately build his own makeup brand. "I set out to create a cosmetics line that I would proudly share with my daughters," says Morad.

Sormé comes from the Egyptian name for the natural black "kohl" substance that was once used by queens and princesses such as Cleopatra, who began the sensation of intensely pigmented, black exotic eye makeup dating back to the fourth millennium. This influence remains prevalent within Sormé's products as they are formulated with the finest color pigments available in an effort to enhance the eyes while maintaining an allure that is simply timeless.

Aside from extreme pay-off eyeshadows, Sormé's cosmetics line is filled with moisturizing lipsticks and balms, nourishing bronzer duos, multi-functional blush sticks, vitamin fortified eye and lip liners, and shea butter infused conditioning mascaras. Their concealers and BB creams are loaded with antioxidant enriched complexes that include ginseng, rosemary, argan oil, chamomile, and cucumber seed oil, along with natural SPFs to help prevent the skin from radical damage.

This sophisticated, multi-tasking line of makeup can be found in select CVS stores nationwide, and also online at www.sorme.com .

