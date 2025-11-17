SOS Technologies and Critical Response Group Announce Critical Integration to Enhance Real-Time Emergency Response and Public Safety

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Technologies, the innovator behind SmartEAS, the nation's first patented "Detection to Dispatch" emergency alert system, today announced a groundbreaking integration with Critical Response Group (CRG), a leader in critical incident mapping technology trusted by first responders nationwide. This integration embeds CRG's advanced, georeferenced mapping system directly into the SmartEAS emergency alert environment, transforming how emergencies are managed. When an alert is triggered, first responders instantly receive not only real-time location data and incident details but also detailed visual maps of the surrounding environment, including room layouts, entry points, and live camera feeds. This immediate access to comprehensive situational awareness enhances response speed, accuracy, and coordination.

Why This Integration Matters for Public Safety

In emergencies, individuals often feel overwhelmed, confused, or unable to communicate clearly, especially in situations involving stress or danger. They may not be able to state their location or identify the next steps accurately. This integration ensures that responders receive vital, precise information instantly, reducing response times from minutes to under ten seconds. It provides responders with a clear, visual understanding of the environment before they arrive, enabling safer and more effective interventions that help save lives, mitigate risks, and reduce chaos during critical incidents.

"By integrating CRG's detailed critical incident mapping directly into SmartEAS, we're empowering first responders with a unified, real-time view that turns fragmented data into immediate, confident action," said Travis Leonardi, CEO and Founder of SOS Technologies.

"This is the next evolution in situational awareness and emergency coordination." Paul Averill, President and COO of SOS Technologies, added, "With this seamless operational picture, response teams can act faster, smarter, and more collaboratively across law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies, ensuring help arrives with clarity, saving lives and reducing response uncertainties."

Mike Rodgers, CEO of Critical Response Group, emphasized, "SOS Technologies shares our commitment to ensuring first responders have immediate, actionable information when it matters most. By integrating our Collaborative Response Graphics® into their Direct-to-First-Responder system, we're enabling responders to access verified building maps faster than ever—giving them the clarity and confidence to act the moment an emergency begins."

This partnership allows schools, hospitals, corporate campuses, and municipalities to deploy an integrated alert and mapping ecosystem, transforming communication and response during emergencies. The patented SmartEAS system's Detection to Dispatch mechanism bypasses traditional 911 dispatch queues, transmitting critical alerts, geolocation data, and incident context directly to responding agencies—reducing delay and increasing effectiveness.

As public safety agencies adapt to modern emergency challenges, the collaboration between SOS Technologies and the Critical Response Group offers a unified solution designed to save time, enhance situational awareness, and, most importantly, save lives.

About SOS Technologies

SOS Technologies is a leader in advanced life-safety, threat detection, and emergency response innovation. The company's mission is to help public and private organizations better prevent and respond to crime and violence through cutting-edge technology. SOS partners with governments, healthcare systems, schools and universities, corporations, and other critical institutions to ensure that emergencies are anticipated, identified, and addressed with speed, precision, and actionable intelligence.

About Critical Response Group

Critical Response Group, Inc. (CRG) is the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data. CRG's mission is to improve emergency response times and communication during critical incidents through the use of standardized, site-specific maps called Collaborative Response Graphics®. Built in collaboration with first responders and public safety professionals, CRGs have become a national standard for enhancing situational awareness across schools, hospitals, campuses, and critical infrastructure.

