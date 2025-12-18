SOS Technologies Announces Release of its Next Generation CAD911 Interface Engine - enabling delivery of 911 active threat alerts directly to first responders in under 5 seconds

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Technologies, the industry leader in active threat alert systems, today announced the successful deployment of its next-generation CAD911 Interface Engine. This CAD-agnostic platform delivers verified emergency alerts directly to first-responder vehicles in under five seconds, eliminating 911 voice-call handling, manual dispatch workflows, and legacy central station infrastructure. The updated CAD911 engine can also provide first responders with enhanced building floor plans and precise alert location data to improve situational awareness upon arrival.

Last month, the SOS CAD911 Interface Engine was successfully deployed as part of New York City's school Emergency Alert System (EAS) that debuted at the Spring Creek campus in Brooklyn — the first school building in the United States to have direct 911 first responder connectivity. Both the NYC EAS and SOS CAD911 systems are scheduled to be rolled out to a total of 25 school buildings, representing 51 public schools across the five boroughs during the current school year.

"Our CAD911 interface platform represents a paradigm shift in how active threats are communicated to first responders," said Travis Leonardi, CEO of SOS Technologies. "By eliminating reliance on 911 voice calls and manual dispatch workflows, our CAD911 engine delivers verified emergency alerts and critical situational awareness data directly to first-responder vehicles in under five seconds—reducing delays, easing call center and dispatcher workload, and accelerating response across police, fire, EMS, and other agencies."

Key Features of the SOS CAD911 Interface Engine include:

Flexible, CAD-agnostic emergency data—including alerts, images, and attachments—tailored to each receiving system for seamless integration across diverse dispatch environments;





Employs GovRamp-authorized enterprise-grade security with end-to-end encryption, isolated environments, and secure connectivity options to protect sensitive emergency data at every stage;





Built for mission-critical operations, the platform is designed to achieve 99.999% availability with continuous monitoring, zero-downtime updates, and automatic active-active, multi-region failover;





Includes robust safeguards and dedicated operational modes to prevent accidental activations and allow safe testing and maintenance without impacting live dispatch; and





Enhances situational awareness by delivering real-time location data, images, and system health visibility to support faster, more informed emergency response.

"This CAD911 platform closes a critical gap between threat detection and emergency response," said Paul Averill, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Active threat alerts initiated from on-site devices can now reach first-responder vehicles in seconds—without waiting on legacy call handling or dispatch workflows. This is a breakthrough in speed, certainty, and situational awareness. Our announcement aligns with growing national interest in modernizing public safety infrastructure and reducing response times, especially in high-density urban environments where every second counts."

About SOS Technologies

SOS Technologies is redefining the intersection of AI, video surveillance, and emergency response. With clients spanning healthcare, education, government, and enterprise sectors, SOS provides cutting-edge solutions that enhance public safety and operational readiness. The company's GovRAMP-certified, cloud-native architecture ensures secure, scalable deployments that meet the most rigorous compliance and integration requirements. For more information, visit sos-tech.com.

