Soter Insure Issues World's First Ethereum-Denominated Slashing Insurance Policy

Soter advances digital asset risk management through a novel ETH-denominated slashing product, providing stakers with native-asset indemnity and eliminating FX gaps in legacy insurance policies.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soter Insure, a provider of institutional-grade insurance for the digital asset economy, today announced the launch of the world's first Ethereum-denominated slashing insurance product. Developed in collaboration with Galaxy Digital, this innovative policy provides a critical safety net for Ethereum validators and institutional stakers.

As Ethereum staking becomes a cornerstone of institutional portfolios, "slashing", or the penalization of a validator for protocol violations, remains a primary technical and operational risk. This penalty is denominated in ETH, while traditionally, insurance for such events was capped in fiat (USD), leaving institutions exposed if the price of ETH surged during the policy period. Soter's new product solves this by denominating both premiums and claims in ETH, ensuring that the protection scales perfectly with the value of the staked assets.

Risk-Aligned Protection for the Staking Ecosystem

The policy provides comprehensive coverage for ETH stakers, covering financial losses from both isolated and network-wide slashing events, settled entirely in native ETH. By settling claims directly in ETH, Soter removes the "currency risk" associated with currency mismatch.

"As Ethereum's Proof-of-Stake architecture becomes more widely adopted by traditional financial institutions, institutional participants require sophisticated risk-transfer mechanisms that extend beyond mere technical redundancy," said Henson Orser, Founder and CEO of Soter. "By collaborating with Galaxy Digital, we have engineered a capital-efficient solution that eliminates the currency risk inherent in traditional indemnity. This ETH-denominated framework ensures that institutional stakers can safeguard both principal and yield through a core risk-mitigation tool that is intrinsically aligned with their digital asset balance sheets."

Strengthening Institutional Infrastructure

This new slashing product complements Soter's existing suite of BTC-denominated crime policies and traditional fiat-denominated financial lines coverage. By addressing the specific nuances of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanics, Soter is providing the necessary infrastructure for the next wave of institutional ETH adoption.

The successful rollout of this product demonstrates that the insurance industry is no longer playing catch-up; it is now building bespoke solutions that enhance the robustness of the entire digital asset ecosystem.

"As institutional participation in Ethereum deepens, having coverage that is native to the protocol is a natural and important evolution for the ecosystem," said Chris Ferraro, President and CIO at Galaxy. "We're proud to have worked with Soter to develop this product and look forward to utilizing it ourselves."

Empowering the Next Generation of Staked ETH ETFs

The launch of Soter's ETH-denominated slashing product arrives at a critical juncture as major asset managers look to evolve their spot ETH offerings into Staked ETH ETFs. By providing indemnity exclusively in ETH, Soter ensures that any insured slashing penalties are replaced in kind. This native settlement removes the basis risk inherent in fiat-denominated policies, where price fluctuations could prevent a full recovery of the insured principal.

About Soter Insure

Soter Insure is a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions for the institutional digital asset ecosystem. Soter offers a range of innovative insurance products—including D&O, Professional Indemnity, and natively-denominated crime and slashing cover—that address the unique risks of the blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit soter.insure.

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

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SOURCE Soter Services North America LLC