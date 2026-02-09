Soter Insure and Dubai Insurance P.S.C. Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Asset Insurance in the UAE

The Strategic Partnership combines Soter's pioneering digital asset insurance expertise with Dubai Insurance's established market presence to deliver innovative coverage solutions that eliminate asset/liability mismatch and digital asset price volatility risk for UAE customers.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soter Insure, a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions for the institutional digital asset ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with Dubai Insurance P.S.C., one of the UAE's longest-established and most respected insurance providers. This collaboration enables the offering of not only fiat, but also Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) insurance policies to the UAE digital assets ecosystem, and positions both companies to lead the rapidly expanding digital assets insurance market in the United Arab Emirates.

Henson Orser, CEO of Soter Insure (left), and Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance P.S.C. (right), finalize a strategic partnership in the UAE.

Eliminating Volatility Risk for Digital Asset Customers

Through this strategic alliance, Soter Insure and Dubai Insurance P.S.C. will offer insurance products specifically designed to address the unique challenges facing digital asset holders and institutions. The partnership enables coverage solutions that eliminate the asset/liability mismatch inherent in traditional insurance approaches to digital assets, by offering insurance policies denominated and paid out not only in traditional fiat, but in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), as well as removing the digital asset price volatility risk for customers.

This innovative approach ensures that policyholders receive full value protection regardless of digital assets market conditions at the time of a claim, representing a significant advancement in digital asset risk management.

Strengthening Market Leadership

For Dubai Insurance P.S.C., this partnership consolidates its leading role in insuring the UAE's digital assets ecosystem, building on the company's established reputation and deep market relationships. The collaboration brings world-class digital asset insurance expertise to Dubai Insurance's existing client base while opening new opportunities in this high-growth sector.

For Soter Insure, the partnership represents a significant expansion of its geographical footprint and reinforces its position as the most innovative insurer in the digital assets space. The UAE's progressive regulatory environment and thriving digital asset ecosystem make it an ideal market for Soter's pioneering insurance solutions.

"By combining Soter's risk engineering with Dubai Insurance's legacy of trust, we are delivering an insurance architecture that finally speaks the language of the blockchain. Our BTC- and ETH-denominated policies, in addition to traditional Fiat, ensure protection remains in-kind, removing the risk of market volatility. This partnership ensures the UAE remains one of the world's premier destinations for secure, institutional-grade digital finance." said Henson Orser, Founder and CEO of Soter Insure.

"As the UAE continues to lead the future of digital finance, insurers have an essential role in enabling innovation with trust, security, and strong governance. Our strategic partnership with Soter, reflects our commitment to supporting the nation's vision through responsible innovation built on sound risk management and regulatory alignment. By becoming one of the first insurers in the UAE and the region to offer crypto asset denominated policies, we are helping shape the next chapter of insurance—one that supports the UAE's vision while delivering lasting value for our customers." said Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance P.S.C.

The partnership takes effect immediately, with both companies committed to rapidly deploying comprehensive digital asset insurance solutions across the UAE market.

About Soter Insure

Soter Insure is a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions for the institutional digital asset ecosystem. The company develops innovative insurance products that address the unique risks of the blockchain ecosystem, including solutions that eliminate asset-liability mismatches and address digital asset price volatility for insured. Backed by leading investors including Galaxy Digital, Soter Insure is committed to delivering robust, transparent, and secure risk management solutions that support broader adoption of digital assets.

For more information, visit www.soter.insure

About Dubai Insurance P.S.C.

Dubai Insurance P.S.C. is one of the UAE's longest-established insurance companies, providing comprehensive insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across the region. With decades of experience and a commitment to innovation, Dubai Insurance has built a reputation for reliability, customer service excellence, and forward-thinking approaches to emerging risks. The company is publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

