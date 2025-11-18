SOTERIA and CureMatch Expand Collaboration to Advance Precision Oncology for U.S. Special Operations Forces Battling Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOTERIA Precision Medicine Foundation and CureMatch, Inc. today announced an expanded collaboration to deliver personalized, data-driven cancer treatment insights to members of the U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) community. The partnership integrates SOTERIA's precision medicine navigation with CureMatch's AI-powered predictive analytics to help clinicians identify targeted therapies and clinical trial opportunities for SOF veterans.

Members of the SOF community are increasingly being diagnosed with cancer at younger ages and more advanced stages than the general population. SOTERIA addresses this critical care gap by providing patient-centric precision medicine navigation and facilitating CLIA-validated germline and somatic sequencing, ensuring that each patient's care is informed by comprehensive molecular data when possible.

CureMatch, a San Diego–based leader in precision oncology technology, transforms complex data into actionable intelligence. The company's AI-driven platform analyzes a patient's molecular profile and produces a CureMatch Report that ranks combination therapy strategies tailored to the unique drivers of each cancer.

"Our mission is to ensure that patients have access to the tools and technology that can inform the most effective treatment path for them," said Julia Civardi, Founder and CEO of SOTERIA. "CureMatch has been an invaluable partner in turning complex genomic data into clear, actionable options for patients and care teams."

"Through this collaboration, we're not just analyzing data, we're empowering care teams and patients with precise, evidence-based insights that can save lives," said CureMatch CEO Navid Alipour. "We are proud to support SOTERIA's mission and honor the service of those who've sacrificed so much for our nation."

"As a member of the Special Operations community, I've seen the immense toll these cancers take," said Rob Newson, PhD, CAPT, USN, SEAL (Ret.), Chief Community Officer at SOTERIA. "This initiative reflects the best of what's possible when innovation and service come together."

"CureMatch's analytics are designed to help envision and prioritize therapy options and take the guesswork out of navigating the vast molecular complexity that drives each patient's cancer," said CureMatch Chief Science Officer, Ally Perlina. "By integrating these insights into SOTERIA's patient navigation model, we're helping ensure that no data - and no opportunity for targeted care - is left behind."

As part of the expanded partnership, CureMatch will deliver a report summarizing the molecular findings and therapeutic trends from SOTERIA's patient cohort, further validating the role of advanced analytics in improving outcomes for SOF veterans battling cancer.

About SOTERIA Precision Medicine Foundation

SOTERIA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that patients have access to advanced precision medicine testing, navigation, and treatment options. Through partnerships with leading clinicians, institutions, and technology innovators, SOTERIA empowers patients with data to inform their cancer care.

www.soteriaprecisionmedicine.org

About CureMatch

CureMatch, Inc. is a leader in precision oncology decision support. Its AI-powered platform analyzes molecular data to rank targeted combination therapy strategies tailored to each patient's cancer. CureMatch supports clinicians worldwide in personalizing treatment and improving outcomes.

www.curematch.com

