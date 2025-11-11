SOTERIA Precision Medicine Foundation Receives Google.org Veteran Impact Award for Groundbreaking Cancer Hunt Initiative at San Francisco Fleet Week

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOTERIA Precision Medicine Foundation announced today that it has received a Google.org Veteran Impact Award in the category of Scientific Progress for its Cancer Hunt Initiative, a cutting-edge effort to elevate cancer care for U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) and military veterans.

The award was presented during San Francisco Fleet Week, where Google.org honored a select group of nonprofit organizations driving measurable, innovative change for the veteran community. Recipients were nominated and selected by Googlers across the company.

"This recognition from Google.org highlights the urgency and promise of our mission," said Julia Civardi, Founder & CEO of SOTERIA. "Through the Cancer Hunt, we're accelerating the use of advanced diagnostics and personalized care to improve outcomes for our nation's elite warriors. We're grateful to Google.org and the Googlers who share in this commitment."

The Cancer Hunt Initiative integrates:

Early detection and screening





Advanced diagnostics





Patient centric navigation support





Large-scale research effort

More than 525,000 active-duty service members were diagnosed with cancer during the Global War on Terror era, with many cases occurring earlier and at more advanced stages than in civilian populations.

"Veterans deserve the very best in science, medicine, and advocacy," said Rob Newson, PhD, CAPT, USN (RET) SEAL, Chief Community Officer at SOTERIA. "With Google.org's support, we can accelerate the hunt—detecting cancer earlier, personalizing care, and saving lives."

The recognition coincided with Google's broader commitment to honoring and supporting veterans during San Francisco Fleet Week, including mentorship and career programs for service members and their families.

About SOTERIA Precision Medicine Foundation

SOTERIA Precision Medicine Foundation is a CA 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to democratizing access to leading technology and personalized care through its mission of Precision Medicine for All. Its flagship Cancer Hunt Initiative combines advanced technology, clinical research, and patient-centric navigation to improve early detection, treatment, and outcomes for military and veteran cancer fighters.

