Soteria's Fourth Issued Patent Ensures Industry Access to Critical Safety Technology

Soteria's FRAND licensing business model ensures the entire industry will have access to these battery materials which can provide inherent safety in cell phones, drones, electric cars and energy storage systems. Today, the Soteria BIG consortium has over 75 members including DuPont, Teijin, NASA, Mercedes, Bosch, Applied Materials, Motorola and others spanning the entire value chain. Each of these members enjoys full R&D access to the technology and also receives the benefit of Soteria's active business development team.

"The Soteria BIG consortium provides us a direct connection to high-value partners throughout the supply chain that we would otherwise may have missed," said Kamlesh Shah, Operation and Technical Director at Steinerfilm, a Soteria BIG member who is a leader in high-performance metallized films for battery current collectors. "We have projects with other material companies, cell producers, and end-users that were introduced through the consortium."

No company wants to stake its customer's safety on potentially unsafe technology – especially when it comes to components like batteries. Soteria's self-healing metallized film current collectors isolate internal short circuits due to defects or damage, protecting customers from the potential risk of thermal runaway.

Most LIB architecture includes a thin plastic separator coupled with solid metal foil current collectors. In the presence of a defect or damage, the solid metal foils deliver the battery energy to the short, which melts the separator and becomes the spark that ignites the battery on fire.

Soteria's patented technology replaces the solid foils with metallized polymer films coated with enough metal to run the battery but not enough to deliver the intense current densities that ignite the cell. The metallized films act as a fuse, burning out and isolating the short. Not only does this eliminate thermal runaway, but cells continue to function. This paradigm shift is especially valued in transportation markets where safety is critical such as drones, aerospace, and electric vehicles. In these cases, the cells continuing to function after damage can turn otherwise catastrophic damage into a maintenance event.

"The best thing about this technology is how well it works, protecting the cells in a variety of different situations," said Carl Hu, Soteria's co-Founder and CTO. "In addition, it is a drop-in to existing lithium-ion technology, compatible with all form factors and lithium ion chemistries."

"Soteria's mission is to have inherently safe cells everywhere," said Brian Morin, Soteria's other co-Founder and CEO. "Baby monitors in our homes, delivery drones overhead and electric vehicles we ride in should all be inherently safe. Soteria is honored to help the industry pull together to ensure that all of these devices have access to the best safety technology."

Additional information about the consortium and the Soteria technology can be found at www.soteriabig.com. The story of the founding of the company can be found on Power Sources Online.

