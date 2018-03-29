Sotheby's Expands Investor Relations Team

"I am delighted to welcome Dan to our investor relations team where the combination of his communications experience and his deep knowledge of Sotheby's will play an important role in furthering our commitment to expand our engagement with shareholders," commented Mike Goss, Sotheby's Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Abernethy joined Sotheby's London in 2008 before moving to New York to join the Company's Press Office for the Americas. In 2015, he was promoted to Senior International Press Officer, Corporate Communications, focusing on key categories for the Company, including Contemporary art and Wine, as well Sotheby's operations in Asia and corporate initiatives including e-commerce and acquisitions. Mr. Abernethy began his career in politics, working for Edward Vaizey, Member of Parliament, during his tenure as Shadow Minister for Culture, overseeing Arts and Broadcasting policy.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Dan Abernethy, +1 212 606 7176

Jennifer Park, +1 212 894 1023

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com, and through Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire

