Sotheby's International Realty Achieves Nearly $90 Billion USD in U.S. Sales Volume Through Third Quarter of 2020

"The past several months presented a challenging and unique shift for not only the world, but the real estate industry," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer for Sotheby's International Realty. "As a result of the pandemic, the lives of our clients evolved. Many discovered they were transitioning to a fully remote workforce or, while sheltering in place, realized that they needed extra space for remote learning. I'm proud to say that Sotheby's International Realty was there to support its clients during this life-changing time and that our network of talented professionals rose to the challenge to ensure clients received informed guidance when navigating the market and were well-advised on innovative tools to promote their homes during the pandemic."

Despite market challenges, the brand anticipated and met the shift in client home buying and selling needs achieving nearly $90 billion USD in total U.S. sales volume through Q3 2020.

61.8% increase in U.S. closed volume sales in Q3 2020, compared to Q3 2019

106% increase in U.S. closed volume sales in the $2.5M - $10M USD range in Q3 2020, compared to Q3 2019

Sotheby's International Realty is uniquely positioned as the preeminent global luxury real estate brand. The brand's vast network and recognition enabled its continued expansion and qualitative growth throughout 2020, which further supported the needs of its clients in these markets.

Strong international expansion in Germany , Dubai , Montenegro , Romania , and Ukraine

, , , , and Facilitated affiliate expansions through approximately 12 domestic transactions, including California , Colorado , Florida , Massachusetts , and Washington

Sotheby's International Realty recognized the importance of technology early on and pioneered the use of high-resolution photos, videos, virtual, and mixed reality for its listings a decade ago. In 2020, the brand was poised to deliver on virtually marketing properties and worked to ensure agents were well-prepared to adjust to the changing real estate landscape and client needs.

Launched a new website available in 15 languages and nearly 60 currency conversions to continue serving the brand's growing international clientele and to fuel referrals worldwide

Leveraged existing virtual technology tools to continue to showcase properties and stage homes virtually, during a time many were sheltering in place

Hosted webinars to educate agents on hosting virtual open house events and 3D virtual reality home tours

"Our clients trust that Sotheby's International Realty will be there to support their needs and provide high-quality service despite any market condition," said White. "I continue to be inspired by the strength, resilience, and success of our network and look forward to closing out the year on a positive note."

