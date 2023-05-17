Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Washington

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that Greene Realty Group, one of Thurston County, Washington's top real estate brokerages1, has joined the network and will now operate as Olympic Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the state of Washington and its 16th office in the state.

The company is owned and operated by Jim Greene, who brings 30 years of experience to the company. The company is headquartered in the city of Olympia, Washington and will service the entire Thurston County area, including the cities of Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater, Tenino, and Rochester, in addition to other nearby counties.

"Olympia has become a destination city for South Puget Sound residents seeking natural beauty, due to its waterfront views and close proximity to multiple national parks," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The area consists of an eclectic mix of high-end clientele and single-family home dwellers, making it an attractive location for those looking to match their living situations with lifestyle interests. We look forward to supporting Jim and the entire Olympic Sotheby's International Realty team as we further expand our presence in the state of Washington."

"I pride myself on running a company that cares for its community, while providing high-quality service," said Greene. "Olympia and the Thurston County area is unique with a mix of high-end, tech, and rural roots. Affiliating with Sotheby's International Realty was a natural next step to better serve our clients. Sotheby's International Realty has vast experience in marketing global luxury properties, as well as farm and ranch listings, making them a perfect match for our business needs."

The company currently consists of 40 real estate agents with plans for continued growth.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,100 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Olympic Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

1NWMLS rankings 2022 by sales volume

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,100 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 50 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

