Sotheby's International Realty Expands into South Dakota

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced the opening of Grand Sotheby's International Realty in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, marking the brand's first affiliated office in the state.

Headquartered in Sioux Falls, Grand Sotheby's International Realty will serve Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. The firm is owned and operated by Dana Fisher and Danielle Konechne, who together bring nearly four decades of real estate experience to the company. With a dedicated career in real estate, Fisher serves as a planning and zoning commissioner for Lincoln and Minnehaha County and the City of Sioux Falls. As a highly accomplished broker with a strong foundation in business and economics, Konechne has a remarkable track record of achieving record-breaking prices.

"As South Dakota's largest city, Sioux Falls is a vibrant business and cultural hub that offers a rich array of restaurants, cafes, art galleries, and theaters. It has become a magnet for buyers who value community and a quieter pace of life while still enjoying first-class services and cultural offerings," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "We look forward to supporting the Grand Sotheby's International Realty team as we expand our presence into South Dakota."

"Our mission is to help clients navigate the complexities of buying and selling real estate while ensuring a seamless, stress-free experience," said Fisher. "Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty will allow us to better serve our clients and elevate our offerings by providing global reach and exclusive marketing tools to help them achieve their real estate goals," added Konechne.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,300 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,100 offices in 83 countries and territories worldwide. Grand Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

