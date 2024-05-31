Sotheby's International Realty Once Again Tops RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Top Individual Sales Volume List

May 31, 2024, 09:39 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that, for another consecutive year, it is the most represented real estate brand on the 2024 RealTrends' Verified + The Thousand Individuals by Sales Volume list. Once again, Sotheby's International Realty agents represented the majority of the Individuals by Sales Volume category, proving that more luxury agents continue choosing to affiliate with the brand than any other competitor. Several teams affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty were also recognized on the Top Teams by Sales Volume list for 2024.
"As we continue to navigate shifts in the real estate market, Sotheby's International Realty agents worldwide remain at the forefront," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "Discerning luxury buyers and sellers rely on our esteemed real estate advisors for their unparalleled expertise and exceptional service. I take pride in their accomplishments and consider it a privilege to collaborate with the industry's finest."
For the highly coveted 2024 rankings, Sotheby's International Realty proudly claimed 35 agents of the top 250 sales associates in the RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Individuals by Sales Volume category. The annual report ranks America's top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction sides.
2024 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Rankings (Listed in Alphabetical Order):
Top Agents by Sales Volume
- Chris Adlam
- Joseph Barbieri
- Lori Berris
- Kim Bibb
- Matt Blake
- Michael Carucci
- Daniel Casabonne
- Gregg Center
- Binkan Cinaroglu
- Madison Collum
- Beth Dickerson
- Robert Dullnig
- Jennifer Gilson
- Harald Grant
- Eric Iantorno
- Brad Kappel
- Chris Klug
- Michael LaPay
- Jody Lovell
- Michael Martinez
- Amy McCafferty
- Leslie McElwreath
- Chase Mizell
- Craig Morris
- Todd Peter
- Michael Rankin
- Cathy Rogers
- John Shroyer
- Lex Tarumianz
- Karen Van Arsdale
- Mandy Welgos
- Kumara Wilcoxon
- Jeff Wilson
- Dan Wolski
- Marilyn Wright
Top Teams by Sales Volume
- The Behr Team
- CAIN Group
- Dahler & Co.
- The Eggleston Team
- Faisal Halum Group
- The Field Team
- HEIDER
- The Heyman-Cupolo Team
- Huff | Vaughn | Sassi
- Night-Pinel
- O'Dare Boga Group
- Post | Taylor Group
- Private Client Group
- Stanfield Real Estate Group
- Darlene Streit
- Michelle Thomas Team
- Wolfe-Bouc Group
Top Agents by Transactions
- Brad Kappel
The Sotheby's International Realty brand's continued recognition in the RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Individuals by Sales Volume list attests to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence and unmatched ability to consistently deliver extraordinary results. With its renowned network of luxury agents, Sotheby's International Realty continues to set the industry standard for exceptional service and unparalleled success.
