Sotheby's International Realty Once Again Tops RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Top Individual Sales Volume List

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that, for another consecutive year, it is the most represented real estate brand on the 2024 RealTrends' Verified + The Thousand Individuals by Sales Volume list. Once again, Sotheby's International Realty agents represented the majority of the Individuals by Sales Volume category, proving that more luxury agents continue choosing to affiliate with the brand than any other competitor. Several teams affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty were also recognized on the Top Teams by Sales Volume list for 2024.

"As we continue to navigate shifts in the real estate market, Sotheby's International Realty agents worldwide remain at the forefront," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "Discerning luxury buyers and sellers rely on our esteemed real estate advisors for their unparalleled expertise and exceptional service. I take pride in their accomplishments and consider it a privilege to collaborate with the industry's finest."

For the highly coveted 2024 rankings, Sotheby's International Realty proudly claimed 35 agents of the top 250 sales associates in the RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Individuals by Sales Volume category. The annual report ranks America's top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction sides.

2024 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Rankings (Listed in Alphabetical Order):

Top Agents by Sales Volume

Chris Adlam

Joseph Barbieri

Lori Berris

Kim Bibb

Matt Blake

Michael Carucci

Daniel Casabonne

Gregg Center

Binkan Cinaroglu

Madison Collum

Beth Dickerson

Robert Dullnig

Jennifer Gilson

Harald Grant

Eric Iantorno

Brad Kappel

Chris Klug

Michael LaPay

Jody Lovell

Michael Martinez

Amy McCafferty

Leslie McElwreath

Chase Mizell

Craig Morris

Todd Peter

Michael Rankin

Cathy Rogers

John Shroyer

Lex Tarumianz

Karen Van Arsdale

Mandy Welgos

Kumara Wilcoxon

Jeff Wilson

Dan Wolski

Marilyn Wright

Top Teams by Sales Volume

The Behr Team

CAIN Group

Dahler & Co.

The Eggleston Team

Faisal Halum Group

The Field Team

HEIDER

The Heyman-Cupolo Team

Huff | Vaughn | Sassi

Night-Pinel

O'Dare Boga Group

Post | Taylor Group

Private Client Group

Stanfield Real Estate Group

Darlene Streit

Michelle Thomas Team

Wolfe-Bouc Group

Top Agents by Transactions

Brad Kappel

The Sotheby's International Realty brand's continued recognition in the RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Individuals by Sales Volume list attests to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence and unmatched ability to consistently deliver extraordinary results. With its renowned network of luxury agents, Sotheby's International Realty continues to set the industry standard for exceptional service and unparalleled success.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans over 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

