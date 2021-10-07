Sotheby's International Realty Opens First Office in Jamaica

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Reside Realty Ltd. has joined the network and will now operate as Jamaica Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the Caribbean and comes at a time of increased interest in secondary and resort markets. The addition follows the brand's recent expansion into St. Kitts & Nevis and marks its 30th affiliated office in the Caribbean.

Jamaica Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Julian Dixon and Alexander Melville who bring a collective 27 years of experience to the company. The office will be headquartered in the city of Kingston and will service the surrounding island including St. Andrew, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and more.

"Jamaica offers a diverse luxury lifestyle which appeals to a wide variety of buyers," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "In recent years, closed transactions have seen steady growth and new construction is booming on the island. The Jamaican market has historically appreciated year-after-year with interest from domestic and international interest in North America, Europe, Canada, and most recently the Middle East, motivated by the island's many opportunities and its tourism sector. I want to welcome Julian and her team to the network and look forward to working together to support the island."

"Jamaica is famous for the tag line 'no problem' and this is true of the culture and lifestyle," said Dixon. "I have always admired the Sotheby's International Realty brand and their philosophy towards client satisfaction connects with our culture and mission. The island offers promise to buyers seeking opportunities through business ventures, vacation homes, retirement, and income-earning properties. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty will be the first of its kind on the island and will bring value, excitement, and global recognition to our market."

The office currently has several sales associates supporting the island with plans for continued growth.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 24,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 75 countries and territories worldwide. Jamaica Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty



Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 75 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Media Contact: Melissa Couch, 973-407-6142, [email protected]

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty

Related Links

http://www.sothebysrealty.com

