Sotheby's International Realty Opens First Office in Poland

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Poland Sotheby's International Realty, signifying the brand's 194th office in Europe. The company is headquartered in the prestigious Europejski building in Warsaw's prime City Centre and will service the districts of Śródmieście, Mokotów, Wilanów, and beyond.

Poland Sotheby's International Realty is headed by Paulius Gebrauskas, who brings more than a decade of real estate experience to the company and a proven track record of working with Polish clients. An international businessman, Gebrauskas is also an owner of Baltic Sotheby's International Realty in Lithuania.

"The luxury residential real estate market in Poland has witnessed significant growth and robust demand in recent years," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "As the capital and largest city of Poland, Warsaw serves as the economic, cultural, and political hub of the country. Its strategic location within Europe attracts a diverse range of buyers and expatriates, along with a growing number of high-net-worth individuals seeking premium properties in prime locations, we greatly look forward to supporting Paulius and the Poland Sotheby's International Realty team."

"Warsaw's luxury residential real estate market offers a compelling blend of sophistication, culture, and investment potential, attracting both domestic and international buyers seeking premium living experiences in the heart of Poland's vibrant capital," said Gebrauskas. "We are dedicated to showcasing the finest properties, connecting buyers with their dream homes and assisting sellers in achieving their real estate goals with integrity and unwavering dedication. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty builds on our ability to meet those goals and provides added international exposure for our region."

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,500 affiliated independent sales associates located in 1,115 offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide. Poland Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,115 offices located in 84 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

