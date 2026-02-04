SOTOL ROMO OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES DURING SUPER BOWL WEEK IN SAN FRANCISCO

An ultra-premium sotol made from 100% Dasylirion debuts as industry buzz builds around sotol as the next major Mexican spirit after tequila and mezcal.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotol Romo , an ultra-premium Mexican spirit made from 100% Dasylirion (sotol), will make its global launch during Super Bowl Week in San Francisco, introducing what experts describe as the third pillar of Mexican spirits: tequila, mezcal, and sotol.

Sotol Romo Bottle

Produced in Chihuahua, Mexico, and crafted as Sotol 100% Puro, Sotol Romo is made from 100% Dasylirion cedrosanum, a wild desert plant native to the Sierra Madre that takes 15–20 years to mature. During this slow growth, the plant develops its sugars naturally, requiring far less manipulation or correction after distillation and no additives.

The spirit is organic, sustainable, artisanal, kosher, and additive-free, crafted with just plant and water, resulting in a cleaner, leaner, and more precise profile.

"Sotol Romo is a treasure of the Sierra Madre," said Claudia Romo Edelman , Founder and CEO of Sotol Romo, a globally recognized marketer, mobilizer, and brand builder. "It comes from a plant that survives where little else does and grows slowly under the harshest conditions. Like great wine or diamonds, the more challenging nature is, the more exceptional the result. I'm proud to introduce a pure, elegant spirit from northern Mexico to a global consumer who wants the best — and what comes next."

The liquid profile was perfected by Richard Betts, one of the most respected figures in modern Mexican spirits. "Compared to mezcal, sotol is lighter, more elegant, and less smoky or forceful. It allows more space for subtle flavors and balance. Compared to tequila, it feels more aromatic and refined, with a clearer expression of the land. Mezcal was the dress rehearsal. Sotol can be bigger, faster," said Betts.

The brand will be unveiled in full on Friday, February 6, with the first public presentation of the bottle, liquid tasting, and the launch of SotolRomo.com, featuring a comprehensive sotol educational library and the trailer for The Ascent, a new podcast by Sotol Romo spotlighting leaders in sports, fashion, music, and business as they reflect on their personal ascent.

"Sotol Romo is entering a burgeoning category experiencing rapid growth with a number of unfair advantages," said Joe Marchese, co-founder of Casa Komos Brands Group. "Beyond an exceptional liquid and a beautiful bottle inspired by the Sierra Madre, Sotol Romo has the infrastructure to scale, capital raised, and a built-in global network and marketing expertise to accelerate growth and become the category-defining expression of sotol."

The Super Bowl — headlined this year by Bad Bunny — provides a powerful cultural moment for the launch, following early buzz generated in Davos, where Sotol Romo was poured daily among global CEOs and decision-makers. Sotol Romo will also be served across multiple private events throughout Super Bowl Week.

Sotol Romo will be priced in accessible luxury, with a suggested retail price of $79 for Blanco and $89 for Reposado. Market intelligence estimates the global sotol market revenue at $1.2 billion, with expectations to triple by 2033 at a CAGR of 13.5% (Market Info).

"My dream is to make Sotol known around the world — not in decades, but in years — and to help bring jobs and opportunity to little-known and still undiscovered regions of Northern Mexico, the way tequila and mezcal did for the south," concluded Romo Edelman.

Commercial market entry is planned for New York and Texas in Spring 2026.

About Sotol Romo

Sotol Romo is an ultra-premium expression of sotol made from 100% Dasylirion cedrosanum and bottled as Sotol 100% Puro. Additive-free and crafted with just plant and water, Sotol Romo represents Mexican modern luxury. Sotol Romo, produced in Chihuahua, Mexico, is founded by Claudia Romo Edelman and created as a joint venture with Casa Komos Brands Group, whose distribution footprint spans 50 states and 40 countries.

