SOUEAST Makes Debut at Auto China 2026，Co-building the Global "Travel+" Ecosystem

WUHU, China, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), JETOUR International officially unveiled its "Travel+" strategy and its dual brands JETOUR and SOUEAST made their first joint appearance. Dedicated to urban mobility, SOUEAST unveiled its full product lineup at the auto show for the first time.

"SOUEAST empowers every family to seamlessly switch between urban commutes and leisure travel, transforming journeys from distant plans into daily lifestyles." said Mr. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International. Leveraging JETOUR's R&D, technology, and global channel resources, SOUEAST will advance the "Travel+" strategy through continuous product and service enhancements tailored to users' needs worldwide.

Urban-Focused Product Lineup Draws Global Attention

Positioned as "the partner for urban mobility," SOUEAST showcased models including the S08 DM and concept S10 DM, addressing dual demands for daily mobility and recreational trips.

The S08 DM is a "7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV," With a 2.82m wheelbase, it stands out in its segment. An African Journalist praised its generous space and interior design. "The 15.6-inch Tilting Smart Screen is practical. Ventilated, massaging seats with memory functions exceed expectations. The S08 DM precisely caters to the needs of users."

Shared R&D Resources to Accelerate Product Innovation

Under the "Travel+" strategy, SOUEAST collaborates with JETOUR on global R&D, core platforms and supply chains, driving breakthroughs in hybrid powertrain and intelligent vehicle technologies.

SOUEAST's models feature C-DM high-efficiency hybrid technology, a direct descendant of the JETOUR technical lineage. By integrating a 1.5TGDI dedicated hybrid engine with a Single-Speed Super Hybrid DHT, the system delivers 255kW maximum power, 525N•m torque and 45% peak thermal efficiency. SOUEAST's intelligence is defined by two pillars: the smart cockpit and smart driving. The smart driving system supports 7 driving modes, L2-L3 ADAS and 1,000+ TOPS computing power. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, the smart cockpit adopts a 3D control system enabling intuitive interaction.

During the exhibition, over 100 top media and influencers from around the world test-drove the S08 DM. One auto media from Middle East commented: "The S08 DM's hybrid transition is remarkably smooth. With 355 HP and 530N•m torque, it outperforms typical family 7-seater SUVs in efficiency, range and acceleration."

According to reports, SOUEAST will launch a series of SUV-B products in the global market this year. To date, SOUEAST operates 6 overseas R&D centers across the EU, Middle East, Central and South America and ASEAN, cooperates with more than 60 universities worldwide. In the future, SOUEAST will implement the "Travel+" strategy, speed up product launches and channel development, optimize its sales and service network, expand globally, and provide premium mobility solutions for urban users.

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