SOUL MACHINES ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO ITS CREATIVE SUITE, INCLUDING DEMOCRATIZED AI TOOLS FOR CREATORS AND INFLUENCERS

News provided by

Soul Machines

31 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Machines, the leader in hyper-realistic, autonomously animated, GPT-integrated digital people for brands and celebrities, is now making its revolutionary technology available directly to professional creators and influencers through its creative suite, Digital DNA Studio, which enables users to create the ultimate generative AI experiences. 

With Soul Machines' Digital DNA Studio, professional creatives and influencers can design and deploy a unique, customized Digital Person in minutes. Powered by Soul Machines' autonomous animation, the Digital Person is brought to life by a digital brain which can engage and respond in real time by simulating human behavior, creating the most "digitally-alive" avatars possible today. Digital DNA Studio also allows users to integrate their Digital People with GPT 3 and 4, bringing personality and an incredible human-like interaction to generative AI, ultimately creating more engaging and entertaining experiences. 

Users can create content and export videos of their Digital Person to social media and other digital environments. This ability to rapidly create engaging avatar animations delivers a personal level of engagement between creators and their fans/customers, significantly heightening the value of the work these creatives promote and their ability to execute on multiple partnerships and activations at once. The "Studio" promises to usher in a new era of social media and interactive digital content, featuring digital influencers as online personalities. 

"Our Digital DNA Studio is building the creator community of the future," said Greg Cross, CEO of Soul Machines. "Influencers and brand ambassadors can create interactive digital content that will not only bring a brand to life, but will also drive new business opportunities for the creators, facilitating a cycle of growth and driving deep-rooted human connection in our increasingly digital world." 

Soul Machines' technology is already used for large-scale deployments by some of the world's biggest brands, from GM, Heineken and the World Health Organization, to major celebrities like Jack Nicklaus and Carmelo Anthony. The new Professional Creator packages will help to democratize this groundbreaking technology and open up new avenues of creativity and monetization.

For more information on package and pricing options, and to try the suite, please visit https://www.soulmachines.com/get-started/.

ABOUT SOUL MACHINES

Soul Machines, founded in 2016 by serial tech entrepreneur Greg Cross and Academy-Award winner Mark Sagar, brings avatars to life in the form of autonomously-animated 3D Digital People. Leveraging groundbreaking AI technology, Soul Machines aims to improve the way we work, play and engage digitally by creating astonishingly lifelike Digital People that are autonomously animated and in a digital sense "alive". Soul Machines' Digital People deliver highly personalized brand experiences for global enterprises including NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®, P&G, Twitch, and The World Health Organization, while also redefining entertainment and fan engagement through celebrity Digital Celebrities, including Carmelo Anthony, Jack Nicklaus and Mark Tuan. Whether delivering personalized brand experiences for an enterprise, or opening new paths for celebrity figures to engage with their fans, Digital People by Soul Machines add a uniquely immersive element to human interaction to elevate experiences in the metaverse and today's digital worlds. For more information, visit www.soulmachines.com

SOURCE Soul Machines

