Soul Machines recognized as a finalist of 2023 Microsoft Azure AI Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Machines today announced it has been named a finalist in the Azure AI category of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Soul Machines' groundbreaking AI technology was selected among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft's AI technology.

Leading brands such as Heineken, the World Health Organization, and Morningstar utilize Soul Machines' Digital People to bring generative AI and large language models to life in order to reach and engage new audiences.

"We've reached a point where the way we currently interface with technology does not reflect its potential. The transformation of search by language models and conversational interfaces is just the tip of the iceberg. People want to be engaged, educated, and informed in ways that are both entertaining and feel personalized," said Greg Cross, CEO of Soul Machines. "This is what Soul Machines does at the core—we are creating the ultimate generative AI experience. Our digitally alive, autonomously animated avatars empower brands and celebrities to deliver personalization at scale. Our technology provides a way for brands to interact, engage and experience personalized content while providing the means for creators and brands to embody, connect with, and monetize their communities."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Soul Machines was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Azure AI category.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement.

Soul Machines, founded in 2016 by tech entrepreneur Greg Cross and Academy-Award winner Mark Sagar, brings generative AI and large language models to life in the form of autonomously-animated 3D Digital People. Leveraging groundbreaking AI technology, Soul Machines aims to improve the way we work, play and engage digitally by creating astonishingly lifelike Digital People that are autonomously animated and in a digital sense "alive". Soul Machines' Digital People deliver highly personalized brand experiences for global enterprises including Heineken, Walden University, BankABC, Morningstar, and The World Health Organization, while also redefining entertainment and fan engagement through celebrity Digital Celebrities, including Carmelo Anthony, Jack Nicklaus, and Mark Tuan. Whether delivering personalized brand experiences for an enterprise or opening new paths for celebrity figures to engage with their fans, Digital People by Soul Machines add a uniquely immersive element to human interaction to elevate experiences in the metaverse and today's digital worlds. For more information, visit www.soulmachines.com .

