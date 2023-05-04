Soul Strips Delivers "Micro-But-Mighty" Nutrition

The Innovative Indian Brand Is Pioneering Fast, Effective, and Convenient Nutritional Supplement Products in the Form of Dissolvable Oral Strips

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Strips is a modern nutritional supplement that is striking a chord in an era when people are more discerning when it comes to the types of supplements that they are putting into their bodies. The health and nutrition brand's "micro-but-mighty" solutions are meeting preventative health expectations in new ways.

"Everyone is concerned with health these days," says Soul Strips co-founder Avinash Madhavan, "but often people don't have the focus or bandwidth to invest serious time and effort into maintaining the health of themselves and their loved ones. That's where our nutritional strips can help. They're micro-but-mighty tools that make staying healthy both easy and effective."

The "strips" that Madhavan refers to are the oral supplement strips that his company creates. These utilize a unique micro-encapsulation technology that enables each strip to deliver a high-quality, high-precision dose of nutrients directly to the bloodstream.

"Our nanotechnology is three times more bioavailable than a traditional pill or capsule or even gummies," explains Madhavan. "Those must travel down to the stomach, where they're slowly and ineffectively absorbed by the digestive system. Soul Strips bypasses that process by putting the ingredients on an edible film. Just hold the strip on your tongue for sixty seconds and let your mouth soak in the nutrients."

With Soul Strips, maintaining health no longer requires trips to the cupboard or swallowing fistfuls of pills at a time. Each strip delivers a hyper-convenient source of nutrients. All of Soul Strip's active ingredients are also natural and plant-based as well as sugar-free and preservative-free.

"Our goal is to remove the stigma that health is a complicated and tiresome process," declares Madhavan. "It doesn't matter if you're trying to boost energy, reinforce immunity, improve your sleep, or do any other nutrition-based health initiative. Soul Strips makes wellness simple, quick, and effective. No matter where you are or what you're doing, you always have time for a Soul Strip."

Soul Strips operates out of Mumbai, India and was launched in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Sharath Madhavan and Avinash Madhavan. The co-partners created the brand out of a vision to use cutting-edge nanotechnology to create hyperconvenient, uniquely bioavailable supplements for men, women, and children. Soul Strips products are sugar-free, preservative-free, and plant-based. They are a holistic health solution designed around preserving health and enhancing quality of life. Learn more at soulstripsglobal.com .

