Soul Strips is Using Nanotech to Improve Nutritional Uptake

The Innovative Brand's Creative Use of Nanotechnology and Cutting-Edge Formulations Is Rewriting the Script When It Comes to Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Strips is a company committed to sparking innovation where it counts: with human health. The company's vision from day one has been to create a better way to take daily vitamins other than the traditional, clunky option of opening multiple bottles, pouring out a handful of pills, and then drinking some water to choke them down.

Instead, Soul Strips has taken the novel approach of adapting the pill format to a convenient oral strip. From a manufacturing standpoint, this consists of transferring key nutritional content from a capsule or tablet onto an edible film. However, the process of doing so isn't easy, and it requires innovative technology.

Soul Strips has invested deeply in R&D to develop the required technology. The health brand is using it to turn its unique formulations of essential nutrition (made with clinically proven ingredients to get optimum results) into dissolvable oral strips. This translates to an increase in both efficacy and convenience, which is a game changer for consumers.

"Our idea was always to spark a revolution in the way people consume nutrition," says Soul Strips co-founder Avinash Madhavan. "We wanted to tap into the obvious benefits of nutraceutical supplements and take things to the next level! With that in mind, we've used nanotechnology combined with cutting-edge formulations to develop a revolutionary product. Our oral strips are both convenient and effective. Now that it's going out to the public, we're expecting a great response."

The creation of Soul Strip's products is unique in the nutraceutical industry. Each oral strip formulation is created from combined information sourced from the R&D expertise of doctors, nutrition experts, and ingredient manufacturers around the world. Once formulated, the brand sources 100% natural, plant-based active ingredients from regions where they grow in their most potent and effective form.

Once on site, these are infused into the brand's oral strips using patented nanotechnology. This ensures high precision, absorption, and efficacy. Each precise dose delivers nutrients directly to the bloodstream through the lining of the mouth, leading to a three-fold increase in bioavailability.

The result of this process is a wide range of natural, holistic, and hyperconvenient nutritional strips. Soul Strips's portfolio of products addresses a variety of health support concerns from immunity to libido, sleep, gut health, and even a kids range . They do so with impressive precision and ease of use. This makes them a revolutionary new nutrition tool for health-conscious consumers looking for an easier, more effective way to manage their nutritional uptake each day.

About Soul Strips

Soul Strips operates out of Mumbai, India and was launched in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Sharath Madhavan and Avinash Madhavan. The co-partners created the brand out of a vision to use cutting-edge nanotechnology to create hyperconvenient, uniquely bioavailable supplements for men, women, and children. Soul Strips products are sugar-free, preservative-free, and plant-based. They are a holistic health solution designed around preserving health and enhancing quality of life. Learn more at soulstripsglobal.com .

