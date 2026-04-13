SOULSVILLE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE 2ND ANNUAL POWER OF MUSIC HONORS CELEBRATING THE TRANSFORMATIVE POWER OF MUSIC TO DRIVE CHANGE

Dr. Žak Ozmo to receive inaugural "Health & Wellness" Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soulsville Foundation today announced the second annual Power of Music Honors, to be held April 30, 2026, at Crosstown Theater in Memphis. The event will recognize leaders using music to drive social impact, with Dr. Žak Ozmo named the inaugural recipient of the Health & Wellness Award. Additional honorees, including a music award recipient, will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale now via this link. General admission tickets are $50, and VIP tickets are $100.

Power of Music Honors, April 30, 2026

Inspired by the legacy and impact of Stax Records—the Power of Music Honors highlights music's role beyond performance — as a force for opportunity, community development, and cultural influence. During its heyday, Stax helped create jobs, engage young people, and foster entrepreneurship, demonstrating how music can serve as a catalyst for lasting social impact.

Established in 2025, the Honors celebrates individuals and organizations who extend music's influence into areas such as education, wellness, and community building. The program reflects a growing understanding that music can open pathways, support well-being, and help shape cultural movements that resonate across generations.

Dr. Žak Ozmo, founder and CEO of the Ozmo Institute for Neuroaesthetics, is an internationally recognized musician and scholar whose work explores how music shapes the brain, health, and human experience. From supporting children with disabilities to advancing research on emotional and cognitive health, his work brings together music, science, innovation, and community to create evidence-based approaches that support healing, resilience, and human connection.

"I grew up in Bosnia listening to my father's record collection, which included Stax recordings—music from Memphis that carried a profound sense of soul and resilience across continents," says Ozmo. "Having survived the Bosnian War as a refugee in my early adulthood, I could never have imagined that my journey would one day bring me to Memphis. My work at the intersection of music, neuroscience, and health has been shaped by a deep belief in music's power to heal, connect, and transform lives. To be recognized by the Soulsville Foundation in a city that has given so much to the world through music is an extraordinary honor, one I share with all who believe in its ability to change lives."

The Power of Music Honors are especially fitting in Memphis, a city globally recognized for music's central role in shaping activism, economic vitality, and cultural resilience. The Soulsville Foundation's mission is to perpetuate the legacy of Stax Records by preserving its rich cultural history, educating youth, and inspiring the next generation of artists. Its programmatic work is founded on the belief that music is a universal instrument that can transform lives.

"Through his decades of groundbreaking work—and most recently, the creation of the Ozmo Institute for Neuroaesthetics—Žak Ozmo is helping us understand what artists have long known – music has the power to heal," says Pat Mitchell Worley, CEO of Soulsville Foundation. "His work bridges science and creativity, advancing how we think about music's role in supporting physical, mental, and cognitive well-being."

Pronunciation note: Dr. Žak Ozmo is pronounced as "Zhak Ohz-moh".

The Power of Music Honors is supported by ARTSMemphis, Duncan Williams Asset Management, First Horizon Foundation, Henry and Lynn Turley Foundation, Mempho Presents, Paragon Bank, and Wilson Foundation.

About Soulsville Foundation

The Soulsville Foundation is dedicated to perpetuating the soul of Stax Records by preserving its rich cultural legacy, educating youth for lifelong success, and inspiring the next generation of artists. Located in the former home of Stax Records in the historic Soulsville neighborhood in Memphis, Tennessee. The Foundation advances its mission through three interconnected programs: the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, The Soulsville Charter School, and the Stax Music Academy. Through a commitment to education, community, and cultural preservation, the Soulsville Foundation continues to honor the legacy of Stax while empowering future generations to lead, create, and thrive.

For more information, contact:

Addison Hare, [email protected]

Brian ONeal, [email protected]

SOURCE Soulsville Foundation