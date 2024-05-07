Sound Announces Strategic Partnership with Next In Natural

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound, maker of organic sparkling botanicals and teas, is pleased to announce it has been acquired by operating partner Next in Natural, in concert with Sound co-founders Salim Najjar and Tommy Kelly. Kelly will assume the role of CEO and Jeff Lichtenstein has been appointed Chairman of the Board to assist with strategic guidance. This will provide Sound with Lichtenstein's years of experience in the natural CPG category, having helped launch and scale companies such as Chobani, Stumptown Cold Brew, and Hu, amongst others, as the founder and CEO of Gourmet Guru, later acquired by UNFI.

"Sound epitomizes what's next in natural – delicious, organic, clean, functional ingredients, and no sugar are aligned with consumer demand for just that, in a convenient format," states Lichtenstein. "Salim and Tommy have an amazing story having met as Nuclear engineers that decided to make the mother of all pivots, into Organics! "They are very talented executives, and the Next In Natural shared services platform is designed to help them thrive with the cross-functional comprehensive support team and resources that NeNa surrounds them with. Joining forces with these outstanding partners will empower them to do what they do best, while we do the rest and fortify the supply chain to keep up with demand with an eye on what's Next with future innovation and evolution."

"The better-for-you beverage category continues to grow strong, and Sound is well positioned to capitalize on this surging segment with its unique offering that eliminates the use of "natural flavors", alternative sweeteners and added sugar," states Tommy Kelly. Sound's use of organic tea and other botanicals like Hibiscus and Ginger, provide refreshing, crisp and complex flavors in addition to clean energy and antioxidants to support a healthy lifestyle. "Sound gets its name from our commitment to using only "sound" ingredients – no sugar, no sweeteners and no artificial flavors or preservatives – and we're proud of our commitment to the cleanest and most pure ingredients available."

"Sound is on track to propel the company's growth by leveraging Next In Natural's cross-functional team and expertise in production, R&D, business development, and marketing, which will help us evolve and reach new audiences. Our goal is to further build our community that looks to us as one of the few truly healthy and delicious beverages in the market," adds Salim Najjar.

About Next In Natural

Next in Natural is a Brooklyn, New York-based hybrid boutique private equity/studio that invests in and helps operate and scale select emerging organic and better-for-you focused CPG companies.

About Sound

Sound is on a mission to help people become the best versions of themselves through better nutrition. Their current product offering is a line of unsweetened sparkling beverages powered by organic tea and botanicals. Their award-winning varieties deliver an unparalleled combination of flavor and functionality without any sweeteners or calories.

Sound is available at select retailers nationwide and online at Thrive Market.

For More Information:

Contact:

[email protected] , visit www.DrinkSound.com or follow the company @DrinkSound

[email protected] or visit www.NextInNatural.com

SOURCE Next In Natural