Sound Income Strategies' ETF Once Again Outperforms Most Large-cap Value Managers Rated by Morningstar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Strategies, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management, today announced its Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) ranked in Morningstar's top 4% of the 1,229 U.S. large value funds based on total returns as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The ETF managed by Sound Income Strategies has consistently outperformed the Standard & Poor's 500 Index since it launched in December 2020. According to Morningstar, DIVY ETF had a:

market total return in 2022 of 4% compared to -18.11% for the S&P 500.

2021 market total return of 34.58% compared to the S&P's 28.71%, placing the fund in the top 5% out of 1,207 active managers and indices in the Large-Cap Value category.

two-year cumulative return of 19.23% compared to 4% for the S&P 500, or almost five times better.

"Our achievement of outperforming 95% of all active large-cap value managers and passive indices in the past two years as measured by Morningstar has exceeded our shareholder's expectations," said David J. Scranton, CEO and Founder of Sound Income Strategies. "We were fortunate to deliver this strong performance and positive returns during a time of market challenges. We created DIVY three years ago from a portfolio of income-producing equities to account for challenging times, and we are pleased with its results."

Mr. Scranton founded Sound Income Strategies in 2014 as a wealth management business focused on fee-based advisory income solutions. The independent RIA also offers income advisory solutions as a third-party asset manager to wealth management firms. Sound Income Strategies launched DIVY (formerly SDEI) in 2020 as part of its strategy to help investors generate income during retirement.

The RIA is part of Sound Income Group, a diversified financial services company that was launched in 2022. Sound Income Strategies LLC, Retirement Income Source LLC and Advisors' Academy LLC each operate as closely collaborative subsidiaries.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisory firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management. Sound Income Strategies' team of CFAs and portfolio managers actively manage client portfolios of individual, income-generating securities with the goal of maximizing income first, and opportunities for growth second. Sound Income Strategies' income-oriented business model has been proven to help advisors boost client retention during down markets. Learn more at https://soundincomestrategies.com/.

Investment advisory services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Sound Income Group LLC, Retirement Income Source LLC, Advisors' Academy LLC and Sound Income Strategies LLC are all associated entities.

