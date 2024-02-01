Sound Income Strategies' FXED ETF Maintains Top 1% Rating Among Peer Group by Morningstar

Year-to-Date and 1-Year Results Again Tops List of 157 Similar Funds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Strategies, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm with more than $2.6 billion in assets under management, today announced its Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (FXED) closed out the year ranked 1st out of 157 peer funds ranked by Morningstar as of Dec. 31, 2023.

"We are pleased that our diligent work is benefiting our client portfolios and believe that interest rates have peaked for this cycle," said Eric Lutton, Chief Investment Officer at Sound Income Strategies. "As an actively managed fund, we are confident that FXED will still continue to deliver consistent income to investors, though the Fed will probably look to begin rate cuts during the second half of 2024."

The FXED ETF seeks current income while providing the opportunity for capital appreciation. The fund is positioned for investors who are preparing for retirement or already in retirement, with an allocation equally weighted between investment grade and high-yield debt securities.

FXED utilizes a combination of BDCs (Business Development Companies), Specialty Bond ETFs, and REITs to enhance yield over and above traditional IG bonds and preferred securities.

David J. Scranton, CEO and Founder of Sound Income Strategies, added, "We are pleased that FXED has maintained its place in Morningstar's top spot at #1 among its peers, which was not an easy feat in what was a challenging year for the bond market. As we begin this new year, our focus remains the same: consistently outperforming the broader bond market, with an emphasis on capital preservation."

Sound Income Strategies was launched in 2014 as a wealth management business focused on fee-based, advisory income solutions. The independent RIA also offers income advisory solutions as a third-party subadvisor to wealth management firms.

About Sound Income Strategies

Sound Income Strategies, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisory firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management. Sound Income Strategies' team of CFAs and portfolio managers actively manage client portfolios of individual, income-generating securities, with the goal of maximizing income first and opportunities for growth second. Sound Income Strategies' income-oriented business model has been proven to help advisors boost client retention during down markets. Learn more at https://soundincomestrategies.com/ or call Barry C. Wheeles, Director of New Business Development, at (954) 487-1850.

Investment advisory services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm.

Media Inquiries

Lorene Yue or Paul Menchaca

Haven Tower Group (424) 317-4854 or (424) 317-4871

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Sound Income Strategies