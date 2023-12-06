Sound Income Strategies' FXED ETF Performance Maintains Top 1% Rating Among Peer Group by Morningstar

Year-to-Date and 1-Year Results Once Again Tops List of 140 Similar Funds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Strategies, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management, today announced its Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (FXED) maintained its top 1% ranking among 140 similar funds based on total returns as of Nov. 30, 2023, according to Morningstar.

The FXED EFT managed by Sound Income Strategies is up more than 5 times the indices' performance benchmark year to date and continues to outperform its peers while consistently paying its investors over 6% in dividend income.

In addition, the ETF's 30-day returns since Sept. 30, 2023, were more than the coupon yield at 7.23%.

"We are pleased with our continued success compared to our peer group and benchmark," said Eric Lutton, Chief Investment Officer at Sound Income Strategies. "Given the Fed's rapid increase in interest rates, we are confident that FXED will remain a good source of monthly income for our investors, and we look forward to the Federal Reserve, potentially lowering rates next year."

The FXED ETF was established to help those investing in fixed-income securities generate income while providing an opportunity for capital appreciation.

FXED uses a unique form of a blended corporate credit income strategy within ETFs, which may represent a better solution than traditional sources of fixed income for the current market environment. FXED utilizes a combination of BDCs (Business Development Companies), Specialty Bond ETFs, REITs, and corporate bonds that may be poised to benefit in 2023.

Sound Income Strategies was launched in 2014 as a wealth management business focused on fee-based, advisory income solutions. The independent RIA also offers income advisory solutions as a third-party subadvisor to wealth management firms.

About Sound Income Strategies

Sound Income Strategies, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisory firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management. Sound Income Strategies' team of CFAs and portfolio managers actively manage client portfolios of individual, income-generating securities, with the goal of maximizing income first and opportunities for growth second. Sound Income Strategies' income-oriented business model has been proven to help advisors boost client retention during down markets. Learn more at https://soundincomestrategies.com/ or call Barry C. Wheeles, Director of New Business Development, at (954) 487-1850.

Investment advisory services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Sound Income Group LLC, Retirement Income Source LLC, Advisors' Academy LLC, and Sound Income Strategies LLC are all associated entities.

Media Inquiries

Lorene Yue or Brandon Blackwell

Haven Tower Group

(424) 317-4854 or (424) 317-4868

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Sound Income Strategies