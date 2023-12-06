Sound Income Strategies' FXED ETF Performance Maintains Top 1% Rating Among Peer Group by Morningstar

News provided by

Sound Income Strategies

06 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

Year-to-Date and 1-Year Results Once Again Tops List of 140 Similar Funds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Strategies, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management, today announced its Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (FXED) maintained its top 1% ranking among 140 similar funds based on total returns as of Nov. 30, 2023, according to Morningstar.

The FXED EFT managed by Sound Income Strategies is up more than 5 times the indices' performance benchmark year to date and continues to outperform its peers while consistently paying its investors over 6% in dividend income.

In addition, the ETF's 30-day returns since Sept. 30, 2023, were more than the coupon yield at 7.23%.

"We are pleased with our continued success compared to our peer group and benchmark," said Eric Lutton, Chief Investment Officer at Sound Income Strategies. "Given the Fed's rapid increase in interest rates, we are confident that FXED will remain a good source of monthly income for our investors, and we look forward to the Federal Reserve, potentially lowering rates next year."

The FXED ETF was established to help those investing in fixed-income securities generate income while providing an opportunity for capital appreciation.

FXED uses a unique form of a blended corporate credit income strategy within ETFs, which may represent a better solution than traditional sources of fixed income for the current market environment. FXED utilizes a combination of BDCs (Business Development Companies), Specialty Bond ETFs, REITs, and corporate bonds that may be poised to benefit in 2023.

Sound Income Strategies was launched in 2014 as a wealth management business focused on fee-based, advisory income solutions. The independent RIA also offers income advisory solutions as a third-party subadvisor to wealth management firms.

About Sound Income Strategies
Sound Income Strategies, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisory firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management. Sound Income Strategies' team of CFAs and portfolio managers actively manage client portfolios of individual, income-generating securities, with the goal of maximizing income first and opportunities for growth second. Sound Income Strategies' income-oriented business model has been proven to help advisors boost client retention during down markets. Learn more at https://soundincomestrategies.com/ or call Barry C. Wheeles, Director of New Business Development, at (954) 487-1850.

Investment advisory services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Sound Income Group LLC, Retirement Income Source LLC, Advisors' Academy LLC, and Sound Income Strategies LLC are all associated entities.

Media Inquiries
Lorene Yue or Brandon Blackwell
Haven Tower Group
(424) 317-4854 or (424) 317-4868
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Sound Income Strategies

Also from this source

Sound Income Strategies' Fxed ETF Performance Ranked No. 1 in Peer Group by Morningstar

Sound Income Strategies, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm with more than $2 billion in assets under...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.