Sound Income Strategies' Fxed ETF Performance Ranked No. 1 in Peer Group by Morningstar

Sound Income Strategies

13 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

Year-to-Date Results of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (FXED) Tops List of 137 Similar Funds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Strategies, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management, today announced its Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (FXED) topped Morningstar's ranking of 137 similar funds based on total returns as of June 30, 2023.

According to Morningstar, the FXED ETF managed by Sound Income Strategies had a total return of 7% net of fees and fund expenses for the first six months of the year.

"Our FXED ETF was launched in 2020 to help those investing in fixed-income securities generate current income while also providing an opportunity for capital appreciation," said David J. Scranton, CEO and Founder of Sound Income Strategies. "We are proud of the fund's performance and its continued ranking in the top 1% of similar funds evaluated by Morningstar."

FXED uses a unique form of a blended corporate credit income strategy within ETFs, which may represent a better solution than traditional sources of fixed income for this past quarter's market environment. FXED utilizes a combination of BDCs (Business Development Companies), Specialty Bond ETFs, REITs, and corporate bonds that may be poised to benefit in 2023.

Eric Lutton, Chief Investment Officer at Sound Income Strategies, added, "Actively managed ETFs like ours continue to gain attention from investors seeking lower-cost and diversified options. We are pleased with the recognition from such a prestigious firm."

Mr. Scranton founded Sound Income Strategies in 2014 as a wealth management business focused on fee-based, advisory income solutions. The independent RIA also offers income advisory solutions as a third-party subadvisor to wealth management firms.

About Sound Income Strategies
Sound Income Strategies, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisory firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management. Sound Income Strategies' team of CFAs and portfolio managers actively manage client portfolios of individual, income-generating securities, with the goal of maximizing income first and opportunities for growth second. Sound Income Strategies' income-oriented business model has been proven to help advisors boost client retention during down markets. Learn more at https://soundincomestrategies.com/ or call Barry C. Wheeles, Director of New Business Development, at (954) 487-1850.

Investment advisory services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Sound Income Group LLC, Retirement Income Source LLC, Advisors' Academy LLC, and Sound Income Strategies LLC are all associated entities.

Media Inquiries
Joseph Kuo or Lorene Yue
Haven Tower Group
(424) 317-4851 or (424) 317-4854
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Sound Income Strategies

