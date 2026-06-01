Sound Royalties Strengthens International Presence With Appointment of Music and Entertainment Veteran Melanie Cameron, as Regional Director of Business Development for the United Kingdom

Cameron's hire as UK market leader marks a further step forward in Sound Royalties' international expansion strategy





Cameron joins from PPL, the UK's performer and recording rights body, where she spent nine years across membership, licensing, and relationship management

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Royalties (the "Company"), the pioneering provider of creator-friendly financing for music and entertainment professionals, announces the appointment of Melanie Cameron as Regional Director of Business Development for the United Kingdom, strengthening the company's presence in the United Kingdom, and marking the latest step in its continued international expansion. Cameron joins Sound Royalties from PPL, the UK's performer and recording rights body, where she spent nine years in a variety of senior roles across membership, licensing, and relationship management.

Melanie Cameron

Based in London, Cameron will lead Sound Royalties' growth across the UK market, further strengthening the Company's relationships within one of the world's most influential hubs for the music and creative industries. She will report into Michael Bizenov, Managing Partner, and Allison Portlock, EVP of Marketing.

The appointment comes at a time of growing demand among creators, rightsholders, and businesses across music and entertainment for fair and flexible capital solutions, and bolsters Sound Royalties' presence in one the world's most significant creative economies.

As part of her role, Cameron will drive adoption of Sound Royalties' distinctive financing model across the UK market. The Company provides flexible funding to qualified songwriters, artists, producers, composers, independent labels, distributors, and publishers, as well as content and media creators. Its funding is structured with fixed fees and fixed terms, without requiring creators to sell their rights, pledge collateral, provide personal guarantees, or meet 100% recoupment requirements – a fundamentally different proposition to traditional advances, loans, or catalogue sales that have historically dominated the British market.

At PPL, Cameron served as Member Relationship and Development Manager and played a key role in growing the organization's market share and international revenue collections while also leading on key client account management, advance initiatives, and revenue optimization strategies for rights holders and creators. With significant experience in financial and royalty operations, she also led the development and execution of refreshed 2025 genre strategies across Black Music, Dance, and Classical. Prior to her latest role at PPL, previous roles included Member Operations Team Manager, Senior Membership Specialist, and Customer Service Advisor (Licensing).

Melanie Cameron, UK Regional Director of Business Development, Sound Royalties, commented "Throughout my career, I've seen first-hand the financial challenges many creators face, and how the evolving landscape demands more modern, flexible solutions. Sound Royalties has built an outstanding reputation for supporting creators, rights holders, and independent entertainment companies with funding that genuinely works for them, and I'm proud to be able to help expand that mission across the UK. After many years working across the music industry in neighboring rights, rights management, and creator services, this feels like a natural next chapter."

Michael Bizenov, Managing Partner & President, Sound Royalties, added: "The UK is home to some of the world's most original and culturally significant creative talent, and sits at the center of the global creative economy as a highly sophisticated and commercially active market for music, television, and digital content in the world. Sound Royalties has been proud to support UK creators for many years, and Melanie's appointment represents a major new chapter for our presence in the region. Her deep industry experience gives her a thorough understanding of rights management, royalty flows, and the financial needs of creators, and her ability to build meaningful, trusted relationships makes her the ideal person to lead this next stage of our growth and establish Sound Royalties as the go-to financing partner for UK creators."

Cameron's appointment follows a period of significant growth for Sound Royalties, and marks the latest step in its international presence, with the company now working with creatives across 33 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Over the past year, the Company distributed more than $135 million in funding contracts to creators, more than doubled its assets under management through referred business, expanded its network of payors to over 250, and broadened its services to include YouTube creators and TV production companies. As creators increasingly prioritize independence and long-term value, the financing model pioneered by Sound Royalties over a decade ago has become a trusted alternative across the music, digital, and audiovisual production industries.

Media Contact:

Fourth Pillar

Claire Turvey / James Geddes / Jennifer Geddes / Hannah Tavakkolizadeh

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About Sound Royalties

Founded in 2014, Sound Royalties is the world's leading specialty finance company for the global creative industries, providing funding solutions to music professionals, YouTube creators, and TV/Film professionals, without risking ownership of their work.

The company works with thousands of rightsholders across 33 countries and is growing, offering core products of royalty financing, tour financing, YouTube financing and, most recently, TV production financing.

Sound Royalties works with more than 250 organizations globally, including PROs, CMOs, labels, publishers, distributors, TV networks, and content platforms worldwide, to fund and empower creators behind culturally significant works from the likes of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Willie Nelson, Blondie, Smokey Robinson, and more.

Sound Royalties is a subsidiary of GoDigital, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

SOURCE Sound Royalties